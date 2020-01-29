Little Rock warns of phishing threat targeting business owners

Little Rock is warning the city’s business license holders of a potential phishing threat.

The email, with the subject line, “2020 Renewal Information for Business Licenses and Re-Certification,” asks business owners to confirm the status of their completed business license renewal by clicking on a link, according to a Wednesday morning news release. The city advises any business that receives the email to delete it without clicking on any links.

The city said it is unclear how many of the approximately 13,000 business license holders could receive the fake notice.

Phishing is the practice of sending emails purporting to be from reputable sources in order to gain personal information from individuals, such as passwords and credit card numbers.

The treasury division recently mailed business license renewal notices but does not require electronic confirmation.

The city faced a similar phishing attempt in 2018.

Any Little Rock business with concerns may contact the treasury management division at (501) 371-4438 or (501) 371-4567 or via email at lrtreasury@littlerock.gov.