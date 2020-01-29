Sections
LR city director's charge is dropped

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:18 a.m.

A Little Rock city director will not be prosecuted on a charge of obstructing governmental operations, according to a court filing Tuesday.

Ken Richardson, who represents Ward 2, was handcuffed and kept in police custody for about 30 minutes Oct. 9 after he had approached officers while they apprehended a suspect in an alleyway near a strip mall on Colonel Glenn Road.

The city director said that he was getting gas when he saw police speaking with a young man and decided to observe because of complaints he'd heard from people in his district about interactions with police.

Richardson pleaded innocent to the charge Oct. 23.

The case was dropped Tuesday by an order of nolle prosequi, meaning prosecutors will not pursue it.

Metro on 01/29/2020

Print Headline: LR city director's charge is dropped

