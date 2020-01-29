Police: Medical condition ruled cause in death of man found by Arkansas creek; his identity still unknown

A man whose body was found by a creek in Searcy on Sunday died due to a medical condition, according to a news release, and authorities are still working to learn his identity.

Searcy police were called at about 4:30 p.m. to an area behind a house on Barksdale Drive, a news release said.

The body was found there and sent to the state Crime Laboratory, where officials ruled the cause of death was tied to a medical condition.

Searcy Police Chief Steve Hernandez said investigators "have no idea who the person is" and are hoping DNA or dental records will help them determine the identity.

Investigators estimated the body had been at the creek for at least several weeks and possibly as long as several months.