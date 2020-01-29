Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Man admits throwing dog, gets 13 days in cruelty case

by Tracy Neal | Today at 3:14 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Charles Clark Wright

BENTONVILLE -- A man was sentenced to 13 days in the Benton County jail after admitting he threw a 5-pound Yorkie into a wall.

Charles Clark Wright, 37, pleaded guilty Monday to misdemeanor animal cruelty. He was originally facing a felony charge, but he agreed to plead guilty to the lesser count.

Bentonville police began an investigation July 23 after they received a call concerning animal abuse at 2108 SE Atherton Circle, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Megan Wright said her husband, Charles, smashed her dog's head against a brick wall, according to the affidavit. Wright said she has owned her Yorkshire terrier, Momo, for six years.

Wright said she returned home and found Momo lying in the kennel. The dog appeared to be injured and wouldn't stand up. She said Momo was barely responsive and had bruising around his eye and an abrasion on the back of his head, according to the affidavit. She took the dog to Sugar Creek Animal Hospital.

Charles Wright told his wife that he smashed Momo's head against the side of the house, according to the affidavit. An X-ray revealed a large fracture on the back of Momo's skull slightly above the spine, the affidavit states.

Dr. Doug Parker at the animal hospital said the injury was consistent with being hit with something or being struck against an angled object, such as a corner of a wall, according to the affidavit.

"I was really stressed and frustrated," Charles Wright told the judge. "It was taking the dog too long to go to the restroom."

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green reluctantly accepted the plea agreement.

Metro on 01/29/2020

Print Headline: Man admits throwing dog, gets 13 days in cruelty case

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT