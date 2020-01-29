Man admits throwing dog, gets 13 days in cruelty case

BENTONVILLE -- A man was sentenced to 13 days in the Benton County jail after admitting he threw a 5-pound Yorkie into a wall.

Charles Clark Wright, 37, pleaded guilty Monday to misdemeanor animal cruelty. He was originally facing a felony charge, but he agreed to plead guilty to the lesser count.

Bentonville police began an investigation July 23 after they received a call concerning animal abuse at 2108 SE Atherton Circle, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Megan Wright said her husband, Charles, smashed her dog's head against a brick wall, according to the affidavit. Wright said she has owned her Yorkshire terrier, Momo, for six years.

Wright said she returned home and found Momo lying in the kennel. The dog appeared to be injured and wouldn't stand up. She said Momo was barely responsive and had bruising around his eye and an abrasion on the back of his head, according to the affidavit. She took the dog to Sugar Creek Animal Hospital.

Charles Wright told his wife that he smashed Momo's head against the side of the house, according to the affidavit. An X-ray revealed a large fracture on the back of Momo's skull slightly above the spine, the affidavit states.

Dr. Doug Parker at the animal hospital said the injury was consistent with being hit with something or being struck against an angled object, such as a corner of a wall, according to the affidavit.

"I was really stressed and frustrated," Charles Wright told the judge. "It was taking the dog too long to go to the restroom."

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green reluctantly accepted the plea agreement.

