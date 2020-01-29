Man charged with stealing Little Rock airport shuttle van

A Chattanooga, Tenn., man was arrested Tuesday at the Little Rock airport after he was found by authorities sitting in a stolen airport shuttle van, police said.

David Winfield, 51, faces one count of theft of property.

Officers responded to Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field around 4:15 p.m. after a shuttle van was reported stolen, according to a police report.

The employee who had been driving the shuttle told authorities a man had been riding around in the shuttle for awhile and did not get out.

The worker got out of the van to call his supervisor to ask what he should do, according to the report, and the man jumped into the driver’s seat and drove off.

Airport dispatch told officers the shuttle was last seen driving fast into the parking deck. Police blocked the deck’s entrance and exit and found the shuttle on the second level.

Winfield was sitting in the driver’s seat when police approached, according to the report, and the shuttle’s engine was still running.

He was taken to the Pulaski County jail and has since been released.