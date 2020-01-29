Man says innocent in slaying of friend

BENTONVILLE -- A Bethel Heights man pleaded innocent Monday to felony charges in the death of his friend.

Fernando Ortiz, 18, pleaded innocent to manslaughter, aggravated assault and theft by receiving charges before Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren.

Ortiz is accused of causing the death of 19-year-old Pedro Pena, court documents say.

Springdale police were called at 1:43 p.m. Oct. 25 about a shooting at 3645 Eagle Crest Circle. Officers found Pena with a gunshot wound in his neck. He was pronounced dead at Northwest Medical Center-Springdale, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Ortiz said he found the gun the week before along the creek in J.B. Hunt Park, according to the affidavit.

Pena and three other friends -- Gabriel Blevins, Daemon Blevins and Mauricio Roman -- were at the house playing video games, the affidavit said.

Ortiz said he picked up the gun by the trigger, and as he was walking, the gun went off and hit Pena, according to the affidavit.

Pena's body was sent for autopsy to the state Crime Laboratory. His body had a wound in the neck and a wound in the center of the back. The two wounds indicated downward trajectory into the victim's neck and out of his back, according to the affidavit.

Police found the 12-gauge pump action Mossberg shotgun in the kitchen. The serial number was logged as stolen in June in a residential burglary in Springdale, according to the affidavit.

Roman told police that he loaded the gun with several shells while Ortiz was out of the room. Ortiz returned and took the gun from him. Roman said Pena started recording a Snapchat video with his phone, and Ortiz pointed the gun at Pena and pulled the trigger, according to reports.

A court hearing is scheduled for March 11.

Ortiz is free on $25,000 bond.

