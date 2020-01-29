Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Maui bird species still faces long odds

by The Associated Press | Today at 4:23 a.m.

HONOLULU — Scientists will decide whether to establish a captive-breeding program on the U.S. mainland in an attempt to prevent the extinction of a bird species found only on Maui, Hawaii, officials said.

A decision about the plan to save the endangered kiwikiu is expected at a meeting Thursday of project partners, The Hawaii Star-Advertiser reported Monday.

A nonprofit bird facility on the mainland has expressed interest in a kiwikiu captive-breeding program, officials said.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, one of the project partners, did not immediately respond to a request for information.

Also known as the Maui parrotbill, the population of yellow and olive-green forest birds has dwindled to fewer than 300.

The Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project halted a program to establish a population on the windward slopes of Maui’s Haleakala volcano after mosquito-borne avian malaria killed 10 of 13 birds set to be released in October, including one that died before it was set free. The final three are missing and presumed dead.

Recovery project officials hope the program on the mainland will buy time for the Maui parrotbill. Scientists said they need to find new ways to deal with the growing number of mosquitoes moving higher in forest elevation as Hawaii’s climate grows warmer.

The kiwikiu has suffered over the past century from habitat loss, invasive species, disease and predators. Once found throughout low and highland forests of Maui and Molokai, the species has been relegated to the higher elevations of windward Haleakala, officials said.

Print Headline: Maui bird species still faces long odds

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT