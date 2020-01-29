McClellan student arrested in threat targeting LR's J.A. Fair

A student at McClellan High was arrested on charges related to a threat last week to shoot up J.A. Fair High School.

The student, 17-year-old Eli'sha McGhee, is being prosecuted as an adult on a charge of threatening to commit an act of mass violence on school property, according to the Little Rock Police Department.

Police said they were called Friday morning to J.A. Fair and notified school officials of the threat. During the investigation, it was determined that the call came from McGhee, a student at McClellan, detectives said.

"No students were ever in harm's way," Little Rock School District spokesman Pam Smith said. "They believe it was a prank, but we have to take all of these things seriously."

Police said the phone McGhee is suspected of using was confiscated.

McGhee was arrested Friday at his home in Little Rock, according to a report. Records show that he is no longer at the Pulaski County jail.

Bail information was not immediately available.

Metro on 01/29/2020