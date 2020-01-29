NLR withstands Bryant in 2 OTs

BRYANT -- It took North Little Rock two overtimes to escape Hornet Arena with a 78-72 victory over Bryant on Tuesday night.

That it took 40 minutes of court time and scoring contributions from eight different Charging Wildcats didn't surprise North Little Rock Coach Johnny Rice, especially knowing that Bryant would be without Camren Jordan, the team's leading scorer and rebounder. Jordan was suspended indefinitely by Bryant Coach Mike Abrahamson.

"Every time something like that happens, they go to another level," Rice said of Bryant.

Abrahamson was anticipating a spirited effort from his Hornets, but what pleased him most was the way the Hornets (11-8, 3-3) responded after falling behind 21-6 with 3:42 to go in the first quarter.

The Hornets outscored the Charging Wildcats 29-9 over the final 9:42 of the first half to lead 35-30 at halftime.

"They gave Bryant High School everything they had," Abrahamson said of his team.

Treylon Payne, a 6-2 senior guard, picked up the scoring slack for the Hornets with 30 points, including 14 of 21 from the free-throw line.

The Hornets also got notable contributions from Aiden Adams (12) and Kahsen Robinson (11 points), who were asked to carry more of the load without Jordan.

"It's up to him," Abrahamson said of whether Jordan will return to the team. "I really believe in who we had out there today."

Rice said he still believes in his team, the Democrat-Gazette's top-ranked boys team, but there are times when the Charging Wildcats (16-3, 6-1) have to worry less about showing off to earn more playing time and more about sharing the ball.

That's how he explained his team's five-point second quarter.

"The way we played in the second quarter, very selfish," Rice said. "We've got guys that want to win, but they think they're going to come in and produce shots to stay on the floor.

"Everything was 1-2 dribble into a jump shot."

Rice got his message across at halftime, and North Little Rock started playing North Little Rock ball, but the victory did not come easy.

Bryant led 48-44 entering the fourth quarter, and led 58-52 before DJ Smith's three-pointer with 2:18 to play cut the Bryant lead to 58-55.

Spencer Simes (18 points) hit a basket with 57 seconds to play to pull North Little Rock within 60-59, and Simes tied it at 61-61 with 36.2 seconds to play after Devin Pitts made 1 of 2 free throws with 34 seconds left.

Abrahamson said the Hornets' inability to make free throws (21 of 41) was the deciding factor.

North Little Rock got a big lift in the overtime periods from senior guard Otis Jordan, who scored all six of his points in the extra eight minutes.

6A-CENTRAL GIRLS

BRYANT 54,

NORTH LITTLE ROCK 53, OT

India Atkins scored 17 points, including a decisive three-pointer in overtime, to lead the Lady Hornets (12-6, 4-2) to a 6A-Central victory over North Little Rock (10-10, 3-3).

North Little Rock forced overtime when Destine Duckworth's putback just before the buzzer tied the game at 50-50.

Duckworth, who scored 18 points, gave North Little Rock the early overtime advantage on another inside basket before Atkins hit a three-pointer with two minutes to play in the overtime.

Karsyn Morgan's last shot bounced off the rim as time expired.

