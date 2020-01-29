Patton hired as football coach at Little Rock's Southwest High School

Bauxite head coach Daryl Patton is shown in this 2019 file photo.

The Little Rock School District has hired Daryl Patton as the first head football coach at Little Rock Southwest High School.

The district announced the hiring in a news release Wednesday night.

Patton, a four-time Class 7A state champion at Fayetteville, has been at Bauxite in Class 4A since 2016. He coached Fayetteville from 2003-2015, then Bauxite from 2016-2019. Also, Patton spent five seasons at Bryant from 1998-2002.

Little Rock Southwest will open this fall and will play in the 7A-Central Conference in football with two-time defending Class 7A state champion Bryant and North Little Rock.

