Police: Pursuit on I-630, I-30 reaches speeds over 115 mph, ends in 2 arrests

by Josh Snyder | Today at 12:03 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption An Arkansas State Police vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Two people were arrested after a vehicle pursuit along interstates in Little Rock and North Little Rock reached speeds of over 115 mph, state police said. The pursuit began on Interstate 630 near the Baptist Health Drive exit shortly before 9:30 p.m. Sunday, according to an arrest report. Trooper Dwight Roam of the Arkansas State Police tried to stop a Hyundai as it traveled west, but the vehicle didn't stop, the report states.

Troopers said the car turned around and got onto eastbound I-630, reaching speeds in excess of 115 mph before turning onto Interstate 30 east and onto surface streets.

Authorities managed to stop the fleeing vehicle near a frontage road just south of Interstate 40, the report states. The driver, 30-year-old Michael Magee, as well as a passenger, were taken into custody.

Magee was transported to the Pulaski County jail, where an online jail roster showed he remained on Wednesday. Magee faces charges that include possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving, fleeing and littering. The passenger was arrested on drug possession charges.

