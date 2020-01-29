Sections
Police make arrest in Central Arkansas homicide, arson

by Tony Holt | Today at 6:19 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Police lights are shown in this file photo.

A suspect accused of shooting a man in his apartment and setting the body on fire was arrested Wednesday, Jacksonville police said.

Rayceo Barber, 33, was charged with capital murder, arson, abuse of a corpse, tampering and possession of firearms. He is being held without bail at the Pulaski County jail.

Jacksonville fire units responded shortly before 9 p.m. Monday to a fire at 803 S. Redmond Road. After the fire was put out, authorities discovered the charred remains of 48-year-old Murphy Atkins, said April Kiser, a Jacksonville police spokeswoman.

On Tuesday, a coroner concluded the victim was shot twice and died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to an arrest report.

Barber is accused of shooting Atkins and starting the fire "at the position of the body," the report stated.

