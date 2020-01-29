VIDEO, PHOTO: Jenkins' fast start fuels Har-Ber's win over Rogers

Nic Buchanan (13) of Springdale Har-Ber makes a shot as Joseph Park of Rogers defends Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Wildcat Arena in Springdale. Go to nwaonline.com/prepbball/ to see more photos. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Ben Goff)

SPRINGDALE -- The only way Lawson Jenkins could be stopped Tuesday night was when he stopped himself.

The 6-foot-6 senior scored Springdale Har-Ber's first 16 points before getting into foul trouble, but his teammates picked up the slack at that point as the Wildcats remained unbeaten in 6A-West Conference play with a 59-48 win over Rogers High in Wildcat Arena.

"It's always good to see Lawson get going early," Har-Ber coach Tommy Deffebaugh said. "Once he got two of those 3-pointers down and got some baskets to the rim, it made us loosen up a bit."

Jenkins, the Missouri Southern signee, hit four 3-pointers in the first quarter to give Har-Ber (15-2, 6-0) a 14-8 lead, then he added another bucket in the opening minute of the second quarter. Jenkins, however, picked up two quick charging fouls and had to sit the rest of the first half, then Deffenbaugh was whistled for a technical foul.

That allowed Rogers (15-2, 4-2) to pull within 16-12 on Elliot Paschal's two free throws with 5 minutes, 26 seconds before halftime, but the Mounties had only four free throws for the rest of the first half. Har-Ber then went on a 9-2 spurt to end the first half, with JaJuan Boyd's 3-pointer at the buzzer making the score 28-16 at halftime.

"I had somebody at the table when Lawson picked up his third foul," Deffebaugh said. "Sometimes you can't get them in quick enough."

Rogers did make a serious run as the Mounties scored nine unanswered points and pulled within 39-35 on Derek Hobbs' bucket with 1:43 left in the third quarter. Har-Ber, however, responded with a bucket by Charlie Bockelman and four straight points by Nick Buchanan in a matter of seconds and extended the lead to 45-35 lead.

The Wildcats took their biggest lead, 55-40, on a bucket by Boyd with 4:18 remaining and didn't allow Rogers any closer than nine.

"We knew Rogers was going to make a run," Deffebaugh said. "They are a really good team. You just look at their record. They had lost just one conference game.

"But our guys responded. That's what I like about our team. They're able to respond. Even when you cut the lead to four or even get ahead of us, we know we can get some baskets and our defense can get a stop here and there."

Jenkins finished with 21 to lead Har-Ber, followed by Buchanan with 17 and Tavari Eckwood with 12. Paschal led Rogers with 17, while Hobbs added 10.

Rogers 8 8 19 13 -- 48

Har-Ber 14 14 17 14 -- 59

Rogers (15-2, 4-2): Paschal 17, Hobbs 10, Liddell 8, Miller 8, Garner 3, Uecker 2.

Har-Ber (15-4, 6-0): Jenkins 21, Buchanan 17, Eckwood 12, Boyd 4, Perioni 3, Bockelman 2.

Bentonville High 67, Springdale High 42

Thane Spencer scored eight of his 14 points in the fourth quarter and sparked a 27-10 Bentonville run as the Tigers pulled away from Springdale in Tiger Arena.

Bentonville (12-6, 3-3) had a 27-23 halftime lead and stretched to 40-32 through three quarters before its fourth-quarter eruption.

Brayden Freeman was the only other Bentonville player in double figures with 12. JP Hignite had 11 points to lead Springdale (7-11, 0-6).

Fort Smith Northside 62, Cabot 45

Jaylin Williams scored 14 of his 23 points in the second half to lead Northside past Cabot.

Cabot led before Northside used an 8-0 run to go ahead 39-36 after three quarters.

Northside (15-5, 5-1) then dominated the fourth quarter with Williams and forward Garrett Keller converting slam dunks to excited the home crowd. The 6-foot-10 Williams, an Arkansas signee, then capped his performance with a step-back 3-pointer.

Weston Vaught and Jacob Hudson each scored 13 points to lead Cabot (13-6, 3-3).

Fayetteville 64, Rogers Heritage 57

The Purple Bulldogs used a fourth-quarter flurry and took advantage of War Eagles free-throw shooting woes to grab a 6A-West Conference road win.

Logan Glenn's layup pulled Heritage (9-9, 2-4) within 55-52 with more than fourth minutes left in the fourth quarter. Hank Gibbs scored inside but couldn't complete the three-point play. Landon Glasper followed with a driving layup and also scored following a Corey Williams Jr. steal for a 61-52 lead.

Fayetteville (13-6, 5-1) then held own down the stretch. Heritage made just 5 of 16 free throws in the second half.

Tamaury Releford led the way with a game-high 24 points, while Glasper added 16 and Williams Jr. 12.

Glenn led Heritage with 13, while Logan Clines added 12 and Kyle Ingram 10.

Van Buren 62, Bentonville West 45

Gary Phillips had 18 points as Van Buren earned its first 6A-West victory by knocking off West.

Brayden Gilmore added 13 and Avery Salisbury 12 for the Pointers (7-11, 1-5), who outscored West 30-18 over the second and third quarters to pull away for a 47-31 lead.

Riley Buccino had 12 points and Kade Ruffner 10 for the Wolverines (8-8, 3-3), who played without starting point guard Evan White.

