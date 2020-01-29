St. Louis DB ready to experience Arkansas

Arkansas is expected to host numerous junior and sophomore prospects on Saturday, including several top recruits from St. Louis.

Defensive back Tyler Hibbler, 5-11, 183 pounds of St. Louis Trinity Catholic, is one of at least five prospects from the area expected to visit the Hogs. He has offers from Arkansas, Nebraska, Iowa State, West Virginia and others.

His teammate and Arkansas offensive line target Jalen St. John officially visited the Razorbacks recently.

“He said it is really cool there,” Hibbler said. “A good environment for football. He loved it. The fans knew his name. He loved the atmosphere.”

Hibbler recorded 59 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 4 pass breakups, 2 forced fumbles and 2 recovered fumbles as a junior. He’s ready to experience Fayetteville.

“Cant wait to see the facilities and meet all the coaches,” Hibbler said.

So far this year, Hibbler has visited Miami (Ohio), Nebraska, Iowa State and Northern Illinois and has plans to visit West Virginia, Georgia Tech, Kansas and California after his trip to Arkansas.

His teammate and junior Arkansas receiver target Demetrius Cannon also plans to visit the Hogs. Hibbler has researched Arkansas online.

“Good academics as well as some new good coaches who have come into the program,” said Hibbler, who plans to major in business management.