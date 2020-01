TODAY’S DIVISION I GAMES

UCA women at SE Louisiana

WHEN 7 p.m. Central

WHERE University Center, Hammond, La.

RECORDS UCA 8-10, 4-5 Southland Conference; SE Louisiana 7-11, 4-5

SERIES UCA leads 17-9

INTERNET Southeastern Sports Network

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

SE LOUISIANA

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Celica Sterling, 5-8, Sr. 13.7 2.9

G Alexius Horne, 5-9, Fr. 10.7 3.6

G Morgan Carrier, 5-9, Jr. 7.6 2.2

F Caitlyn Williams, 6-0, Jr. 6.3 5.8

C Aminat Jubril, 6-2, Sr. 2.7 4.0

COACH Ayla Guzzardo (24-52 in three seasons at SE Louisiana)

CENTRAL ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Taylor Sells, 5-7, Sr. 9.7 4.7

G Carley Hudspeth, 6-0, So. 2.4 0.9

F Ayanna Trigg, 5-11, Jr. 4.5 5.2

F Terri Crawford, 6-1, Fr. 6.0 4.0

F Hannah Langhi, 6-2, Jr. 7.7 5.8

COACH Sandra Rushing (149-88 in eight seasons at UCA)

TEAM COMPARISON

SLU UCA

62.4 Points for 56.1

66.6 Points against 57.4

-5.7 Rebound margin +5.4

+1.5 Turnover margin -2.1

39.5 FG pct. 39.9

32.2 3-pt pct. 20.8

73.8 FT pct. 62.2

CHALK TALK UCA has lost four of its past five games. ... Southeastern Louisiana enters off back-to-back road wins over McNeese State and Northwestern State. ... Southeastern Louisiana senior guard Celica Sterling ranks sixth in the Southland Conference in scoring (13.7 PPG), and freshman guard Alexius Horne ranks fourth in assists (3.6 APG).

UCA menvs. SE Louisiana

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Farris Center, Conway

RECORDS UCA 5-15, 4-5 Southland Conference; SE Louisiana 6-14, 3-6

SERIES SE Louisiana leads 18-8

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

INTERNET ucasports.com/watch

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

CENTRAL ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G DeAndre Jones, 5-11, Jr. 14.7 3.7

G Rylan Bergersen, 6-6, Jr. 14.7 4.6

F Jaxson Baker, 6-7, Fr. 6.7 4.1

F Jared Chatham, 6-8, Jr. 7.2 3.6

C Hayden Koval, 7-0, Jr. 10.9 7.2

COACH Anthony Boone (4-7 as interim coach this season)

SE LOUISIANA

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Von Julien, 6-1, Sr. 8.5 3.1

G Byron Smith, 6-1, Fr. 7.8 2.9

G Isiah Kirby, 6-3, Fr. 3.9 2.0

G/F Nick Caldwell, 6-7, Fr. 5.6 2.8

F Maxwell Starwood, 6-9, Jr. 4.8 2.6

COACH David Kiefer (6-14 in one season at SE Louisiana)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA SLU

74.4 Points for 67.0

86.1 Points against 76.1

-1.8 Rebound margin -6.3

-4.4 Turnover margin +0.9

41.4 FG pct. 40.8

32.3 3-pt pct. 29.5

70.1 FT pct. 65.9

CHALK TALK UCA enters on a three-game losing streak. ... Southeastern Louisiana sophomore forward Ty Brewer ranks eighth in the Southland Conference in scoring (15.7 PPG), fourth in rebounding (8.0 RPG) and fourth in field goal percentage (49.8%).