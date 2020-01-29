TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes of I-630 section to be closed over weekend, officials say

FILE — Traffic flows along Interstate 630 in Little Rock on Jan. 4, as construction crews work on a widening project. ( Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / Thomas Metthe)
Part of Interstate 630 will be down to one lane in each direction from Friday night to Monday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.
The inside and middle lanes of both westbound and eastbound I-630 will be closed over the weekend between University Avenue and Baptist Health Drive.
The closure will be in effect round-the-clock starting at 8 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.