TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes of I-630 section to be closed over weekend, officials say

FILE — Traffic flows along Interstate 630 in Little Rock on Jan. 4, as construction crews work on a widening project. ( Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / Thomas Metthe

Part of Interstate 630 will be down to one lane in each direction from Friday night to Monday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The inside and middle lanes of both westbound and eastbound I-630 will be closed over the weekend between University Avenue and Baptist Health Drive.

The closure will be in effect round-the-clock starting at 8 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday.