Troopers: Arkansas man, 47, dies after tractor-trailer overturns

A 47-year-old man died after his tractor-trailer veered off a wet northeast Arkansas road and overturned on Tuesday morning, police said.

Bookout Devlin of Wiseman was driving south on U.S. 63 when the wreck happened at about 7 a.m., according to a preliminary crash report by Arkansas State Police. The 1997 Peterbilt truck ran off the right side of the road, rolling over and killing Devlin, the report states.

Troopers described conditions as wet and foggy at the time of the crash.

A passenger in a vehicle that left a state highway and struck a tree last week has also died, according to authorities.

That crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. on Jan. 21 along the westbound lanes of Arkansas 128, a separate preliminary report states. After hitting the tree with its front bumper, the 2017 Toyota spun 180 degrees and came to a stop in a ditch.

Troopers said Jacquie Easley of El Dorado died as a result of her injuries, though the report didn't indicate when her death occurred.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, authorities said.

At least 37 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year.