Trump airs Mideast peace plan

White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner arrives for an event with President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, to announce the Trump administration's much-anticipated plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump unveiled his long-awaited Mideast peace plan Tuesday alongside Benjamin Netanyahu, presenting a vision that matched the Israeli leader's nationalist views while falling short of Palestinian ambitions.

Trump's plan envisions a Palestinian state that turns over key parts of the West Bank to Israel. It sides with Israel on key contentious issues, including borders and the status of Jerusalem and Jewish settlements, and attaches conditions for granting the Palestinians their hoped-for state.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas dismissed the plan as "nonsense" and vowed to resist it.

Netanyahu called it a "historic breakthrough" equal in significance to the country's declaration of independence in 1948. "It's a great plan for Israel. It's a great plan for peace," he said.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qfnoHthZw50]

He vowed to immediately press forward with his plans to annex the strategic Jordan Valley and all the Israeli settlements in occupied lands. Netanyahu said he'd ask his Cabinet to approve the annexation plans in its next meeting Sunday, an explosive move that could trigger harsh international reaction and renewed violence with the Palestinians.

"This dictates once and for all the eastern border of Israel," Netanyahu told Israeli reporters later. "Israel is getting an immediate American recognition of Israeli sovereignty on all the settlements, without exceptions."

Trump's plan calls for the creation of a State of Palestine with its capital in east Jerusalem while still recognizing Israeli sovereignty over major settlement blocs in the West Bank.

Trump's plan would guarantee that Israel would control a unified Jerusalem as its capital. He promised to provide $50 billion in international investment to build the new Palestinian entity and open an embassy in its new state.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/129plan/]

Trump called his plan a "win-win" for both Israel and the Palestinians, but it was created without input from Palestinian leaders and they already had rejected it before the president unveiled it at the White House with Netanyahu by his side.

Trump acknowledged that he has done a lot for Israel, but he said he wanted the deal to be a "great deal for the Palestinians." He said his vision gives the Palestinians the time needed to rise up and meet the challenges of statehood.

He insisted his plan would be good for the Palestinians and in his speech reached out to Abbas, calling on him to join talks to advance the proposal.

The Palestinians seek all of the West Bank and east Jerusalem -- areas captured by Israel in the 1967 Mideast war -- for an independent state and the removal of many of the more than 700,000 Israeli settlers from these areas.

Thousands of Palestinians protested in Gaza City ahead of the announcement, burning pictures of Trump and Netanyahu and raising a banner reading "Palestine is not for sale."

Abbas said he planned to hold an emergency meeting to discuss the plan and invited officials of Hamas, an Islamic militant group that seeks Israel's destruction. The official Wafa news agency quoted Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh as calling on Palestinian factions to set their differences aside and unite against the plan.

The Palestinians remain committed to ending the Israeli occupation and establishing a state with its capital in east Jerusalem, Abbas said at a news conference in the West Bank city of Ramallah, where the Western-backed Palestinian Authority is based.

"After the nonsense that we heard today we say a thousand no's to the Deal of the Century," he said.

The only concession the plan appears to demand of Israel is a four-year freeze on the establishment of new Israeli settlements in certain areas of the West Bank. But Netanyahu clarified later that this applied only to areas where there are no settlements and Israel has no immediate plans to annex, and that he considered the plan to impose no limitations on construction. However, it was not immediately clear if the freeze could be extended if a final deal is not concluded in the four years.

Trump said he sent a letter to Abbas to tell him that the territory that the plan has set aside for a new Palestinian state will remain open and undeveloped for four years.

"It's going to work," Trump said. "If they do this, it will work. Your response to this historic opportunity will show the world to what extent you are ready to lead the Palestinian people to statehood."

"President Abbas, I want you to know, that if you chose the path to peace, America and many other countries ... we will be there to help you in so many different ways. And we will be there every step of the way," Trump said.

"We will not kneel and we will not surrender," Abbas said, adding that the Palestinians would resist the plan through "peaceful, popular means."

The Islamic militant group Hamas rejected the "conspiracies" announced by the U.S. and Israel and said "all options are open" in responding to the Trump administration's plan.

The 50-page political outline goes further in concessions to the Palestinians than many analysts had believed was likely. However, it would require them to accept conditions they have been previously unwilling to consider, such as accepting West Bank settlements. It builds on a 30-page economic plan for the West Bank and Gaza that was unveiled last June and which the Palestinians have also rejected.

Under the terms of the "peace vision" that Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner has been working on for nearly three years, the future Palestinian state would consist of the West Bank and Gaza, connected by a combination of above-ground roads and tunnels.

Netanyahu and his main political challenger in March elections, Benny Gantz, had signed off on the plan.

"Mr. President, because of this historic recognition and because I believe your peace plan strikes the right balance where other plans have failed," Netanyahu said, "I've agreed to negotiate peace with the Palestinians on the basis of your peace plan. It's a great plan for Israel. It's a great plan for peace."

The White House event came as Israel's parliament had planned a hearing to discuss Netanyahu's request for immunity from criminal corruption charges. Netanyahu withdrew that request hours before the proceedings were to begin.

In the run-up to the March 2 election, Netanyahu had called for annexing parts of the West Bank and imposing Israeli sovereignty on all its settlements there. Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war, and the Jordan Valley in particular is considered a vital security asset.

Security responsibility for the Jordan Valley would remain in Israel's hands for the foreseeable future but could be scaled back as the nascent Palestinian state builds its capacity, under the terms of the plan, which says that statehood will be contingent on the Palestinians meeting international governance criteria.

U.S. officials, speaking on condition of anonymity ahead of the plan's release, said they expected negative responses from the Palestinians, as well as Turkey and Iran, but were hopeful that Jordan and Egypt, the only two Arab nations to have peace treaties with Israel, would not reject it outright. The officials said they expected Gulf Arab states like Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and others to cautiously welcome the plan.

Arab League chief Ahmed Abuel-Gheit said at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo that the Palestinian reaction would define the Arab response to Trump's peace plan.

The reaction of Jordan, which would retain its responsibilities over Jerusalem's al-Aqsa Mosque under the plan, will be particularly significant, according to the officials.

Jordan, meanwhile, warned against any Israeli "annexation of Palestinian lands" and reaffirmed its commitment to the creation of a Palestinian state along the 1967 lines, which would include all the West Bank and Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem.

Egypt urged Israelis and Palestinians to "carefully study" the plan and said it appreciates the administration's efforts.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the United Nations supports two states living in peace and security within recognized borders, on the basis of the pre-1967 borders, according to his spokesman.

"The position of the United Nations on the two-state solution has been defined, throughout the years, by relevant Security Council and General Assembly resolutions by which the Secretariat is bound," the spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said.

Those resolutions call all Israeli settlements in the West Bank illegal and call for a solution based on borders before the 1967 Arab-Israeli war, with agreed land swaps.

The Palestinians see the West Bank as the heartland of a future independent state and east Jerusalem as their capital.

The centerpiece of Trump's strategy was recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital and moving the American Embassy there. He's also closed Palestinian diplomatic offices in Washington and cut funding to Palestinian aid programs.

Palestinians refuse to even speak to Trump and they called on support from Arab leaders. The Palestinian leadership also has encouraged protests in the West Bank. Ahead of the announcement, the Israeli military said it was reinforcing infantry troops along the Jordan Valley.

Late on Tuesday, Palestinian protesters clashed with Israeli forces on the outskirts of Ramallah, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El.

Information for this article was contributed by Matthew Lee, Aron Heller, Mohammed Daraghmeh, Fares Akram, Samy Magdy and Joseph Krauss of The Associated Press; and by Michael Crowley, Peter Baker and David M. Halbfinger of The New York Times.

President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu head to a news conference Tuesday at the White House where Trump revealed his Middle East plan. “My vision presents a winwin opportunity for both sides,” he said. More photos at arkansasonline.com/129plan/. (AP/Alex Brandon)

Palestinians burn posters depicting President Donald Trump during a demonstration against his Middle East peace plan Tuesday night at a market in the Jebaliya refugee camp in Gaza. (AP/Adel Hana)

A Section on 01/29/2020