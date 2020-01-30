2 bodies found outside of burning house in west Arkansas

A man has been arrested in connection with an investigation after two bodies were found outside a house engulfed by fire south of Greenwood, authorities said Thursday night.

The Sebastian County sheriff’s office received a call at about 2:30 pm Thursday from a utility service worker reporting a residence was on fire in the 3700 block of East Clarks Chapel Road, according to a news release from Capt. Philip Pevehouse.

When deputies and rural firefighters arrived, they found a house “fully engulfed” in flames and they found two burned bodies outside the home.

Crime scene personnel and arson investigators from the Fort Smith Fire Department took over the crime scene, Pevehouse said. Interviews with neighbors and family members revealed that a white Chevrolet pickup truck was missing from the residence, after which other law enforcement were notified to look for the vehicle.

Law enforcement authorities in Booneville pulled over the vehicle at about 5:30 p.m., according to Pevehouse. A man was found inside. Authorities seized the truck, and brought the man to the sheriff’s office for an interview.

Johnathon C. Massey, 19, of Paris was charged Thursday with theft of property in relation to the missing vehicle. He is being held without bond at the Sebastian County jail. Pevehouse said more charges are anticipated Friday.

The remains of the two individuals are being sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for autopsy, Pevehouse said. Their identities are being withheld until next of kin can be notified.