$20M Walton Family Foundation grant to help complete Delta Heritage Trail in east Arkansas

At left, a map of the planned Delta Heritage Trail. At right, the Arkansas River bridge at Yancopin that it will cross. (Courtesy Arkansas State Parks)

A $20 million matching grant from the Walton Family Foundation will help Arkansas complete the Delta Heritage Trail over the next five years, officials announced on Thursday.

When complete, the 84.5-mile biking and pedestrian trail will go from Lexa to Arkansas City. The governor expects the trail to create 600 jobs and increase tourism revenue.

The state will apply for federal grants to match the Walton grant, creating a $40 million investment in the trail.

“This is great news for cyclists and hikers, who have waited more than 20 years for the completion of this rails-to-trails project,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in the release. “The matching grant we announced today, combined with Arkansas Parks and Tourism funds, means that the wait is almost over.”

The trail’s master plan was approved in 1997, according to the release, and almost 45 miles of the trail are already complete.

The completed section includes 20.6 miles of compacted crush gravel between Lexa and Elaine, 14.4 miles of shared-use roadway on the Mississippi River levee between Rohwer and Arkansas City and 9.4 miles of compacted crushed gravel between Rohwer and Watson.

The trail winds through forested areas and farmland, and when completed, will cross both the Arkansas and White rivers.

It will also go through the Dale Bumpers National Wildlife Refuge, according to the release, and offer the chance to see large cypress trees, birds and other animals.

“The Delta Heritage Trail will connect the region’s expansive natural beauty and create new ways to experience its unique cultural offerings,” said Jim Walton, member of the Walton Family Foundation, in the release. “This joint effort is a dream nearly 30 years in the making, a bold idea now being realized in a community that, with continued support, can reach its enormous, untapped potential.”

Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.