2018 murder charge dropped for teenager

Murder charges against a Little Rock teenager were dropped Wednesday after a witness recanted, court filings show.

Marquis Rhousan Smith was scheduled to stand trial Wednesday.

Smith, 19, was charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder over accusations that he shot 17-year-old Khalid Cain, Sanantonio Cole, 25, and Brandon Michael Brooks in May 2018 at the West 24th Street home of Cain's grandmother. Brooks and Cole were both shot in the head. Brooks died about a month short of his 19th birthday.

According to police testimony, Smith was charged after Cain identified him as the shooter, with Cain's grandmother, Phyllis Gardner, telling detectives that she had seen Smith, who had visited her home before, at her house the day of the shooting. Neither Cain nor Gardner knew Smith's last name but identified him from a photograph lineup.

Smith, 17 at the time, was arrested the following day and remained in custody until his release Wednesday.

Metro on 01/30/2020