Appeals court says health care ruling final

The U.S. appeals court in New Orleans won’t review its ruling that found a key piece of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act unconstitutional.

The judges voted 8-6, largely along party lines, with conservative judges outvoting more moderate ones. The ruling leaves intact access to health care for millions of Americans who face the loss of coverage if the law is wiped out entirely.

In December, a three-judge panel ruled that the law lost its constitutional footing when Congress eliminated the penalty for individuals who refused to buy health insurance. A decision now lies with a trial judge to see if the rest of the law can survive without the mandate.

Typically the party that loses in the appeals court asks for the case to he heard again with the court’s full panel of judges, but Nicholas Bagley, a health law professor at the University of Michigan, said in this case the request came from one of the judges. Because the ruling was so narrow, he said it suggests at least six judges were concerned about the ruling from the three-judge panel.

Five of the six appellate judges who favored review were appointed by either Democratic presidents Barack Obama or Bill Clinton. One was appointed by Republican President Ronald Reagan. All eight who voted against the review were appointed by Republican presidents.

The fight could still end up before the U.S. Supreme Court.