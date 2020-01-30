Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
The Recruiting Guy

Arkansas official, unofficial weekend visit list

by Richard Davenport | Today at 10:36 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Arkansas football coach Sam Pittman (right) is shown with his assistant coaching staff during the Razorbacks' basketball game against Kentucky on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. At left and facing is offensive coordinator Kendal Briles. ( Ben Goff)

Arkansas is expected to host nine prospects for official visits this weekend and numerous underclassmen for unofficial visits.

Official visits:

• DE Andy Boykin, 6-3, 262 - LaGrange (Ga.) Troup County

• DB Kevin Compton, 6-3, 170 - Watson Chapel

• LB Catrell Wallace, 6-6, 210 - Bryant

• LB Jackson Woodard, 6-3, 200 - Little Rock Christian

• LB Brooks Both, 6-0, 225 - Harrison

• TE Jake Ray, 6-4, 240 - Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas

• LB Chandler McIntosh, 6-2, 225 - Joe T. Robinson

• DT Xavier Kelly, 6-4, 305 - Clemson (grad transfer)

• WR Truitt Tollett, 6-2, 179 - Shiloh Christian

2021 and 2022 prospects for unofficial visits on Saturday:

• 2022 ATH Isaac Thompson, 6-1, 192, St. Louis University High - offers from Arkansas, Missouri, Arizona, others

• 2021 Tyler Hibbler, 5-11, 185, St. Louis Trinity Catholic - offers from Arkansas, Iowa State, Nebraska, others

• 2021 WR Demetrius Cannon, 6-3, 180, St. Louis Trinity Catholic - offers from Arkansas, Kansas, Kentucky, others

• 2022 CB Toriano Pride, 5-11, 180, St. Louis Luthern North - offers from Florida State, Iowa State, Iowa, others

• 2021 WR Keontez Lewis, 6-2, 180, East St. Louis - offers from Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, others

• 2022 OL E’Marion Harris, 6-6, 310, Joe T. Robinson - offers from Arkansas, Tennessee, Alabama, others

• 2021 DE Deldrick Withers, 6-4, 245, Joe T. Robinson - offer from Kansas

• 2021 QB Buddy Gaston, 6-4, 180, Joe T. Robinson- offer from East Central University

• 2021 ATH James Jordan, 5-11, 170, Joe T. Robinson - offer from Illinois State

• 2022 RB Daryl Searcy, 6-0, 190, Joe T. Robinson - offer from Arkansas State

• 2021 ATH Hunter Smith, 5-11, 175, Joe T. Robinson - offers from Kansas, Arkansas State

• 2021 OL Terry Wells, 6-4, 280, Wynne - offers from Arkansas, Kansas

• 2022 RB James Jointer, 6-0, 200, Little Rock Parkview

• 2021 TE Erin Outley, 6-4, 240, Little Rock Parkview - offers from Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana Tech

• 2022 OL Andrew Chamblee, 6-7, 310, Maumelle - offers from Missouri, Tennessee, Oklahoma State, others

• 2021 CB Dreyden Norwood, 6-0, 175, Fort Smith Northside - offers from Missouri, Kansas, Mississippi State, others

• 2021 ATH Corey Platt Jr, 6-2, 195, Little Rock Christian - offers from Kansas, Louisiana Tech

• 2021 LB Jordan Hanna, 6-1, 195, Greenwood - offer from Southern Miss

• 2021 OL Makilan Thomas, 6-3, 290, Little Rock Central - interest from Arkansas, Arkansas State

• 2021 LB Marco Avant, 6-3, 205, Jonesboro - offers from Arkansas State, Kansas

• 2021 LB Cole Joyce, 6-0, 210, Bentonville - offers from UCF, Tulsa, others

• 2021 QB Austin Ledbetter, 6-1, 170, Bryant - Arkansas baseball commit

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT