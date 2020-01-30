Arkansas official, unofficial weekend visit list

Arkansas is expected to host nine prospects for official visits this weekend and numerous underclassmen for unofficial visits.

Official visits:

• DE Andy Boykin, 6-3, 262 - LaGrange (Ga.) Troup County

• DB Kevin Compton, 6-3, 170 - Watson Chapel

• LB Catrell Wallace, 6-6, 210 - Bryant

• LB Jackson Woodard, 6-3, 200 - Little Rock Christian

• LB Brooks Both, 6-0, 225 - Harrison

• TE Jake Ray, 6-4, 240 - Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas

• LB Chandler McIntosh, 6-2, 225 - Joe T. Robinson

• DT Xavier Kelly, 6-4, 305 - Clemson (grad transfer)

• WR Truitt Tollett, 6-2, 179 - Shiloh Christian

2021 and 2022 prospects for unofficial visits on Saturday:

• 2022 ATH Isaac Thompson, 6-1, 192, St. Louis University High - offers from Arkansas, Missouri, Arizona, others

• 2021 Tyler Hibbler, 5-11, 185, St. Louis Trinity Catholic - offers from Arkansas, Iowa State, Nebraska, others

• 2021 WR Demetrius Cannon, 6-3, 180, St. Louis Trinity Catholic - offers from Arkansas, Kansas, Kentucky, others

• 2022 CB Toriano Pride, 5-11, 180, St. Louis Luthern North - offers from Florida State, Iowa State, Iowa, others

• 2021 WR Keontez Lewis, 6-2, 180, East St. Louis - offers from Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, others

• 2022 OL E’Marion Harris, 6-6, 310, Joe T. Robinson - offers from Arkansas, Tennessee, Alabama, others

• 2021 DE Deldrick Withers, 6-4, 245, Joe T. Robinson - offer from Kansas

• 2021 QB Buddy Gaston, 6-4, 180, Joe T. Robinson- offer from East Central University

• 2021 ATH James Jordan, 5-11, 170, Joe T. Robinson - offer from Illinois State

• 2022 RB Daryl Searcy, 6-0, 190, Joe T. Robinson - offer from Arkansas State

• 2021 ATH Hunter Smith, 5-11, 175, Joe T. Robinson - offers from Kansas, Arkansas State

• 2021 OL Terry Wells, 6-4, 280, Wynne - offers from Arkansas, Kansas

• 2022 RB James Jointer, 6-0, 200, Little Rock Parkview

• 2021 TE Erin Outley, 6-4, 240, Little Rock Parkview - offers from Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana Tech

• 2022 OL Andrew Chamblee, 6-7, 310, Maumelle - offers from Missouri, Tennessee, Oklahoma State, others

• 2021 CB Dreyden Norwood, 6-0, 175, Fort Smith Northside - offers from Missouri, Kansas, Mississippi State, others

• 2021 ATH Corey Platt Jr, 6-2, 195, Little Rock Christian - offers from Kansas, Louisiana Tech

• 2021 LB Jordan Hanna, 6-1, 195, Greenwood - offer from Southern Miss

• 2021 OL Makilan Thomas, 6-3, 290, Little Rock Central - interest from Arkansas, Arkansas State

• 2021 LB Marco Avant, 6-3, 205, Jonesboro - offers from Arkansas State, Kansas

• 2021 LB Cole Joyce, 6-0, 210, Bentonville - offers from UCF, Tulsa, others

• 2021 QB Austin Ledbetter, 6-1, 170, Bryant - Arkansas baseball commit