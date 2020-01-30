Arkansas Outdoors Calendar

Calendar

FEBRUARY

1 Osceola chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Operation Department Building. Lee Malone (870) 815-9550 or 9120case@gmail.com

11 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela's/Bass Pro Shops. 2300 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231.

15 Fort Smith chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Columbus Acres, Greenwood. Greg Cabe (479) 414-7697 or gregcabe2@gmail.com

17 Forrest City chapter of Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. Civic Center. John Jordan (870) 261-3220 or majordan@arkansas.net

21-22 Arkansas Ducks Unlimited state convention. Embassy Suites, Little Rock. Bob Butler (870) 837-1530 or bbutler@ducks.org

