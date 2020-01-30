Arkansas standoff ends with gunman taken into custody, state police say

An Arkansas State Police vehicle is shown in this file photo.

An hours-long standoff Thursday in Izard County ended with a gunman’s surrender to authorities, state police spokesman Bill Sadler said.

State police were called to a residence in the late morning, Sadler said, after Izard County deputies reported a man fired on them and hid inside a home.

Sadler said he did not know if deputies returned fire, deferring to the sheriff's office.

State police troopers arrived at the scene and stayed, alongside deputies, until the man was taken into custody in the midafternoon.

Sadler deferred to the Izard County sheriff’s office for further information. A message to the sheriff’s office was not immediately returned Thursday afternoon.