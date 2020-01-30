Arkansas woman dies after vehicle struck from behind near Judsonia, state police say

A Bald Knob woman died after her vehicle left the road during a wreck Wednesday near Judsonia, state police say.

Katelyn Littlejohn, 24, was driving a Nissan south on U.S. 67 just before 10 p.m. when another vehicle hit the Nissan from behind, according to a state police preliminary crash report.

The other vehicle, also a Nissan, hit the left rear of Littlejohn’s vehicle, according to the report. Her vehicle went across a lane of traffic to the right before leaving the roadway.

It came to a rest on the right side of the road. Littlejohn died and two passengers, one a minor, were injured. One passenger in the other vehicle was also listed as being injured.

The report states conditions were clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.

At least 38 people have died so far this year on Arkansas roads, according to preliminary numbers.