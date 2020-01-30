Auschwitz speech by survivor angers Polish politicians

The Holocaust did not “fall from the sky,” but took hold step by step over society’s acceptance of small acts of discrimination, death camp survivor Marian Turski said Monday at events marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp in Oswiecim, Poland. More photos are available at arkansasonline.com/130survivor/. (AP/Markus Schreiber)

WARSAW, Poland -- An Auschwitz survivor's warning about indifference to discrimination is reverberating strongly in his native Poland, with some people praising the 93-year-old's World War II anniversary speech as wise while others criticize it as overtly political.

Marian Turski was one of the keynote speakers during observances held Monday to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. He addressed an international audience of world leaders and about 200 other survivors of the notorious Nazi Germany death camp.

During his speech, Turski said the Holocaust did not "fall from the sky" all at once but took hold step by step as society's acceptance of small acts of discrimination eventually led to ghettos and extermination camps.

Turski, who along with his family was forced into the Lodz ghetto and later deported to Auschwitz, called on people not to remain indifferent when minorities are discriminated against, when history is distorted and when "any authority violates the existing social contract."

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/130survivor/]

Turski never specifically mentioned Poland's current nationalist government in his remarks. But many understood his words as criticism of Polish politicians and public officials who have used discriminatory language against migrants, LGBT people and religious minorities, and have sought to harness history as a political tool.

While Turski received a standing ovation on Monday, some members of Poland's conservative governing party, Law and Justice, who were in the audience did not applaud him.

In the two days since, there have also been angry comments, with some suggesting Turski had no moral authority because he belonged to Poland's Communist Party before 1989.

Samuel Pereira, the head of Polish state news broadcaster TVP Info's website, wrote on Twitter that a former Auschwitz prisoner going on to work for the Polish United Workers' Party showed that "evil can be contagious."

Pawel Jablonski, a deputy foreign minister, told The Associated Press in a statement Wednesday that the government appreciated Turski's warnings "as a very important voice to remind us and future generations of the atrocities of World War II" and preserving historical truth, but added in the statement "we strongly disagree with any attempts at abusing or misusing survivors' statements for today's political purposes."

Turski began his speech by saying he did not want to talk about what he suffered while imprisoned at Auschwitz, during two forced death marches, or near the end of the war, when he weighed just 70 pounds.

Michael Schudrich, chief rabbi of Poland, said Turski's message was very important because it reminded people that what allowed the Holocaust to happen was not only the evil of the Nazis, but also the indifference of the rest of the world. He said the stir Turski's words have caused, including negative reactions, meant "he touched people's souls."

"If somebody feels that he is speaking against them, then maybe that person needs to look into himself," Schudrich said. "The fact is, this speech will be quoted for decades and decades, and I hope for centuries. It said what had to be said."

A Section on 01/30/2020