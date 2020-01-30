Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Campaign against Arkansas recreational pot measures launched

by The Associated Press | Today at 2:06 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas' surgeon general and church groups launched a campaign Thursday against recreational marijuana proposals that advocates hope to get on the ballot four years after voters approved medical marijuana.

The campaign is focused on trying to urge people to not sign petitions circulating around the state for the two competing marijuana proposals. Supporters of the measures must submit at least 89,151 signatures from registered voters by July 3 and have their proposals' wording approved by the state Board of Election Commissioners to qualify for the November ballot.

Arkansas voters in 2016 approved a constitutional amendment legalizing marijuana for patients with certain medical conditions, and dispensaries opened last year. Since then, medical marijuana sales in the state have exceeded $35 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT