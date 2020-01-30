Clemson grad transfer to visit Hogs this weekend

Clemson defensive lineman Xavier Kelly, right, sacks Florida State back up quarterback James Blackman in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Oct.27, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

Clemson grad transfer defensive tackle Xavier Kelly is expected to make an official visit to Arkansas this weekend.

Kelly, 6-4, 305 pounds, had 26 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 256 career snaps over 28 games at Clemson. He was a defensive end for the Tigers until the 2019 season.

ESPN rated Kelley a 4-star prospect, the No. 19 defensive end and No. 154 overall prospect in the nation in the 2016 class.

Kelly redshirted as a freshman after signing with Clemson out of Wichita East High School in Kansas. He recorded 8 tackles, a tackle for loss and a sack in eight games.

He had 9 tackles, a tackle for loss, a sack and a forced fumble in 93 snaps in 10 games as a sophomore.

Last season, Kelley had 9 tackles, one-half sack, along with 2 pass breakups and a recovered fumble in 87 snaps in 10 games.

He was recruited by Arkansas out of high school.