Clemson grad transfer to visit Hogs this weekend

Clemson grad transfer defensive tackle Xavier Kelly is expected to make an official visit to Arkansas this weekend.
Kelly, 6-4, 305 pounds, had 26 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 256 career snaps over 28 games at Clemson. He was a defensive end for the Tigers until the 2019 season.
ESPN rated Kelley a 4-star prospect, the No. 19 defensive end and No. 154 overall prospect in the nation in the 2016 class.
Kelly redshirted as a freshman after signing with Clemson out of Wichita East High School in Kansas. He recorded 8 tackles, a tackle for loss and a sack in eight games.
He had 9 tackles, a tackle for loss, a sack and a forced fumble in 93 snaps in 10 games as a sophomore.
Last season, Kelley had 9 tackles, one-half sack, along with 2 pass breakups and a recovered fumble in 87 snaps in 10 games.
He was recruited by Arkansas out of high school.