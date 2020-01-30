Marriage Licenses
Richard Brawley, 48, and Shannon Pickard, 33, both of North Little Rock.
Divorces
FILED
20-350 Majorie Dudley v. Robert Dudley.
20-353 Martha Richardson v. Lee Richardson.
20-354 Dylan Stripling v. Kristen Stripling.
20-359 Tayna Raglin v. Michael Raglin.
20-362 Christopher Collins v. Tammy Burris-Collins.
20-363 Zina Al-Shukri v. Justin Hurty.
GRANTED
19-1251 Jasmin Flores v. Robert Flores III.
19-3825 Katherine Highfill v. Robert Highfill Jr.
19-4462 Stephan McIntire v. Nikita McIntire.
19-4770 Sheena Swift v. Nichols Swift.
