Endowment supporting UA-Fayetteville increases to over $1.2B

FAYETTEVILLE — The endowment supporting the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville increased in market value by 3.05% to over $1.2 billion during the 12-month period that ended June 30 of last year, according to an annual report released Thursday.

The rise in value pushed the UA endowment up one slot to 95th in annual rankings published by the National Association of College and Business Officers and financial services organization TIAA.

The latest Survey of Endowments ranked 785 U.S. and Canadian endowments supporting colleges and universities.

"The university is pleased that the value of the endowment continues to increase because as the value of the endowment increases so does its impact," UA spokesman Mark Rushing said in a statement. "Spending from the endowment supports student scholarships, graduate fellowships, faculty chairs and professorships and academic programs."

Donor gifts boost endowments to colleges and universities, but the market value can rise or fall from year to year depending on how investments fare. Rushing said that for the endowment supporting UA, there was a net investment return of 5.9% in fiscal year 2019.

Colleges and universities generally spend only a small portion of endowments each year. In fiscal year 2019, $48 million from the endowment was spent to support UA students and faculty, Rushing said, a spending rate of 5%.

"The spending rate policy has not changed in more than a decade and continues to be a total of 5%," Rushing said.

Based on information in the report, the next largest college endowment in Arkansas supports Hendrix College, a private institution. The market value for the endowment supporting Hendrix dipped by 2.09% to $201 million. The ranking of the Hendrix endowment fell to 343rd from 328th in the previous year's survey.