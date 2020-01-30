February fundraisers support area charities

Jordan Patrick of Bentonville dives in during the 2019 Special Olympics Arkansas Beaver Lake Polar Plunge at Prairie Creek recreation area. The 2020 benefit for Special Olympics Arkansas is set for Feb. 8. (NWA Democrat-Gazette File Photo/Ben Goff)

FEBRUARY

Frost Fest

Apple Seeds

1 3-7 p.m. -- Frost Fest Outdoor Beer Festival will be held near the Washington County Fairgrounds, 2463 N. McConnell Ave. in Fayetteville. The festival will feature craft breweries, live music, food trucks and vendors. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Apple Seeds. Beer Enthusiast tickets for 2 p.m. admission are $80. Tickets for general admission at 3 p.m. are $60. Designated driver tickets are $20. Information: fossilcovebrewing.com/frost-fest.

Northwest Arkansas Wine Opener

Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

7 6-10:30 p.m. -- The annual Northwest Arkansas Wine Opener to benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation will be held at the John Q. Hammons Center in Rogers. The event will feature hors d'oeuvres, wine, beer and dessert stations, live and silent auctions, a raffle and Bid for a Cure. Tickets are $125 for general admission and $200 for private reserve, which includes a tasting from 6 to 7 p.m. Information: (479) 633-1508 or cjobe@cff.org.

City of Stars

Open Avenues

7 6:30 p.m. -- City of Stars Gala presented by SupplyPike to benefit Open Avenues will be at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. The evening will include open bar, heavy hors d'oeuvres, a disc jockey and dancing. Tickets for the cocktail attire event are $50 each or $90 per couple. Proceeds will go toward transportation for Open Avenues participants. Information: (479) 636-5082 or openavenues.org.

Polar Plunge

Special Olympics Arkansas

8 10 a.m. -- Registration for the Beaver Lake Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Arkansas will begin at 10 a.m. at the Prairie Creek Swim Area. The plunge will take place at 11 a.m. Information: (479) 366-3216 or donna@specialolympicsarkansas.org.

Chilirhea

Alzheimer's of Arkansas, UAMS Reynolds Institute on Aging

8 noon-5 p.m. -- The 15th annual and final Chilirhea chili cook-off to benefit Alzheimer's of Arkansas and UAMS Reynolds Institute on Aging will be held at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Fayetteville. More that 30 teams will make chili from scratch on site to be judged by local chefs and celebrities. The event will include live music, silent auction, kids' zone and a hot dog stand. Tickets are $35-$40; children ages 13 and younger will get in free. Information: (501) 626-6563 or chilirhea.net.

Afternoon of Fairy Tales

Restoration Village

8 1-3 p.m. -- The annual Afternoon of Fairy Tales will be at the Bentonville Community Center. The afternoon children's event will include princesses, princes, superheroes, crafts, games, a cupcake bar, hot chocolate, caricature drawings, cotton candy and raffles. Children are encouraged to dress as their favorite fairy tale character or superhero. Tickets are $15 for children. New this year is a VIP tea party from noon to 1 p.m. for $45 per child. Information: (479) 631-7345 or restorationvillage.net.

Ooh! La, la! Chocolate and Wine Tasting Dinner

Jackson L. Graves Foundation

11 6:30-9:30 p.m. -- Ooh! La, la!, a chocolate and wine pairing event to benefit the Jackson L. Graves Foundation will begin with a champagne reception at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. The evening will also include a chocolate-inspired dinner with wine pairings and a sampling of gourmet chocolates for dessert. Tickets for the dressy casual attire event are $100 and limited to 12o. A limited number of corporate tables for eight are available for $1,000. Information: (479) 799-9592 or jacksongraves.org.

Black Hearts Ball

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art

15 9 p.m. -- Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art members and guests are invited to the annual Black Hearts Ball at Crystal Bridges in Bentonville. Tickets for the anti-Valentine's Day event are $20 for museum members and $25 for guests. The evening will include live music and food, and drinks will be available. Reservations for the 21-and-older event are required. Information: (479) 418-5728 or crystalbridges.org.

Heart Ball

American Heart Association

21 6 p.m. -- The American Heart Association of Northwest Arkansas Heart Ball: The Gift of Time will be at the John Q. Hammons Center in Rogers. The evening will include a seated dinner, live music by The Party Jammers, an auction and presentation of Sweethearts. Attire for the event is black-tie optional. Tickets are $300. Information: (479) 439-6800 or nwaheartball.heart.org.

Pardi Gras

Fort Smith Museum of History

22 6-11 p.m. -- The annual Mardi Gras benefit for the Fort Smith of History will be at the Fort Smith Convention Center. The casual event will start with cocktails and feature Cajun fare for dinner, live auction and dancing to live music by Memphis Soul. Tickets are $125, and tables for eight are available for $1,000.

Information: (479) 783-7841 or fortsmithmuseum.org.

Masquerade Ball

Walton Arts Center

22 6-11 p.m. -- The Walton Arts Center's 10th annual Masquerade Ball will be at the arts center in Fayetteville. The evening will include live entertainment and dinner. Black-tie attire is suggested, and masks are essential. Information: (479) 443-5600 or afreeman@waltonartscenter.org.

Partners Plus Prevention Luncheon

Children's Safety Center of Washington County

25 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m. -- The Partners Plus Prevention Luncheon to benefit the Children's Safety Center of Washington County will be at the Hilton Garden Inn in Fayetteville. Jordyn Wieber, University of Arkansas gymnastics coach and Olympic gold medalist, will be the featured speaker. Information: (479) 872-6183 or childrenssafetycenter.org.

Arts Rising: Once Upon a Gala

Arts Center of the Ozarks

29 7 p.m. -- Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale will play host to the Arts Rising Gala. The benefit will feature food, wine and entertainment. The evening will honor Debby and Chris Weiser and Denise Richards. Tickets are $120. Information: (479) 751-5441 or acozarks.org.

Head coach Jordyn Wieber applauds her team during a Jan. 24 gymnastics meet at Barnhill Arena in Fayetteville. Wieber will be the featured speaker at the Partners Plus Prevention Luncheon to benefit the Children's Safety Center on Feb. 25 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette File Photo/Charlie Kaijo)

