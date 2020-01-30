Sections
Hogs to host graduate transfer LB

by Richard Davenport | Today at 8:07 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Arkansas coach Sam Pittman speaks Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, during a press conference to discuss the early signing period at the Fred W. Smith Football Center on the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. ( Andy Shupe)

Former Oklahoma linebacker and graduate transfer Levi Draper is expected to make an unofficial visit to Arkansas this weekend.

Draper, 6-1, 234 pounds, played in all 14 games for the Sooners while mainly playing on special teams and recording 3 tackles this past season. He and his family will visit Fayetteville on Saturday.

As a redshirt freshman, he also mainly played on special teams. He plans to graduate in May and will have immediate eligibility next season and have two years left to play.

Mississippi State, Utah, Tulsa, Minnesota and several other schools have reached out since Draper entered the portal on Jan. 16.

Draper signed with Oklahoma in 2017 over Arkansas, Alabama, Florida State, Clemson, Arizona State and others. He visited the Hogs during the recruiting process.

ESPN rated him a 4-star recruit, the No. 6 inside linebacker and the No. 191 overall prospect in the nation.

