'Half-truths' in trial

My senator, our senator, Sen. John Boozman, has said that Democrats said a lot of "half-truths" during their presentation. I would like a list of these "half-truths" so I can check them. I cannot find them on my own. If he would just list them, I could examine them.

The world is a complex place and there are half-truths of one kind or another. I am used to lies and statements of truth. This new stack of "half-truths" needs to be examined closely. Where is it? Is saying there are "half-truths" without producing them something of a "half-truth" or just a lie?

ROBERT WALKER

Little Rock

Bad food for thought

Normally, your Sunday editorials have some degree of food for thought. Your latest borders on idiocy, basically promoting the idea of the current administration cutting entitlements such as Social Security, Medicare, etc., in the name of proper budgeting and deficit considerations.

How hypocritical and shortsighted could you have made this argument? Seriously, the Trump administration is worried about the budget and deficit? You have to be idiots to pass tax cuts in the middle of a strong economic recovery and then pass two-thirds of that to the rich and corporations of the nation. Tax cuts that bloated deficit spending in the neighborhood of $500 billion and added trillions to the national debt. And now, the Trump administration wants to entertain cuts in Social Security and Medicare, to name a couple.

Seriously? I don't hear anything about cutting multibillion-dollar weapons programs that we will never use. Heck, we didn't even use them against Iran when they shot missiles at us. Reduce these programs? We should be talking about expanding them. After all, Trump made America great again, hasn't he? The greatest nation on Earth can't afford these programs?

Give me a break. Write better editorials.

BRUCE OWENS

Benton

Crying over straws

For the love of God, would you poor Hillary-loving snowflakes please stop moaning and groaning about plastic straws? Have you never flown over or driven through the west? Land without end for landfills. And never forget that plastic comes from oil and gas from deep underground; going back underground, hidden forever, seems like a completed circle to me.

And, maybe, by some miracle, the paper is sincere in its stated desire to print more conservative letters ... we'll see. A majority of us did vote for Trump, and will again.

EDWARD CHEVALLIER

Horseshoe Bend

Investigating Biden

As President Trump is being investigated about his interaction with Ukraine and claims of quid pro quo, what is not being investigated is former Vice President Joe Biden's apparent demand for a quid pro quo in the same nation. In a YouTube video, Biden brags about withholding a $1 billion U.S. loan guarantee. Why isn't Biden being investigated for this quid pro quo?

MARK PETERSON

Little Rock

Duty to Constitution

Every person that goes to work for the U.S. government takes a pledge to protect and defend the Constitution. Not a party nor a leader, but the set of rules that is the glue holding us together. The Constitution is quite clear on the formation and duties of the three parts of our government. It also defines the duties to each branch to keep a check on the other two parts to keep them honest and not become more powerful than another.

I bring this up because the second article of impeachment against the president is a charge of obstruction. The House was trying to investigate the Ukrainian matter and the executive branch shut the door in its face. No witnesses, no information, no records, no answers, no honoring subpoenas. All on the orders of the president.

Even if you don't agree that the first article of impeachment is valid, how can you not believe that the executive branch is not cooperating with the House? The Constitution gives the House power to demand and receive information from the executive branch. Only once before, when Nixon refused to give the tapes, has the executive not complied. And then the courts said turn them over, comply with the Constitution.

So I ask our two senators: Have you taken an oath to your party, or a person? No, you gave it to the Constitution, the document that has kept us free all these years from the threats of a single person or group. If you cannot recognize the blatant act of obstruction from the executive branch, then check your honor at the door. Either you protect and defend the Constitution, or you are no better than a president who has ordered his branch to ignore complying with it.

I hope that enough senators will stand by their oath and vote to save the Constitution. If 67 senators cannot vote on obvious obstruction, we deserve whatever fate comes to us. This is not about loyalty to a man or party; this is about loyalty to your country and your duty.

STEVE HEYE

Little Rock

Change airport name

Considering the stories re the Clintons, may we please make effort to change our lovely airport name? Clinton is so embarrassing!

CHERYE RIGGS

Little Rock

Editorial on 01/30/2020