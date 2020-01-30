Sections
Little Rock attorney arrested after marijuana found in suitcases at airport, police say

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 1:39 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A Little Rock attorney was arrested Tuesday after suitcases containing dozens of pounds of marijuana were found at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field, according to an arrest report.

David Littlejohn, 45, was arrested by Little Rock police around 9:30 p.m. at the airport, the report states. Online court records show he faces one count of possession with the purpose to deliver a schedule IV controlled substance.

Detectives were inspecting baggage from incoming flights Tuesday with the help of a K-9, according to the report. Police said six suitcases were found to contain marijuana.

The arrest report included an estimate that the suitcases contained 180 pounds of marijuana, but the criminal charge listed in online court records indicated the amount was between 25 and 100 pounds. Neither a police incident report nor a probable cause affidavit were immediately available to provide further details.

Jail deputies said Littlejohn was booked into and released from the Pulaski County jail on Wednesday. There was no bond set.

A message to Littlejohn was not immediately returned Thursday afternoon.

