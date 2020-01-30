Man, 26, arrested in woman's slaying in Central Arkansas

Authorities arrested a man Thursday who was charged in the slaying of a woman in Lonoke County.

Dexter Dodson Jr., 26, was arrested around 4:15 a.m. and booked at the Lonoke County jail on a charge of capital murder, according to the Lonoke County sheriff's office.

The victim was identified as 43-year-old Shelanna Martin. Deputies did not disclose the nature of the relationship between the suspect and victim.

Martin's body was discovered around 5 p.m. Wednesday on Tomlinson Road, located outside the Lonoke city limits, according to the sheriff's office.

No additional details were available Thursday. Detectives are still investigating.