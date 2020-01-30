Man in south Arkansas dies after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, authorities say

A man died outside an El Dorado home early Thursday after suffering multiple apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

El Dorado police responded around 1:15 a.m. to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of Cooper Drive, Lt. Andrew Russell said.

Officers found an unresponsive man on the ground outside a home, Russell said, and medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

Russell said the man has been identified, but his name is not being released pending notification of next of kin.

He said police are following several leads in the case, and the investigation is ongoing.

The death comes two days after a woman was found dead in an apparent homicide in the Wesson area of Union County southwest of El Dorado. That case is being investigated by the Union County sheriff's office.