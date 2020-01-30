Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Mitchell resigns as North Little Rock's head football coach

by Jeremy Muck | Today at 10:44 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Jamie Mitchell

Jamie Mitchell has resigned after five seasons as North Little Rock's head football coach.

Mitchell told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that he wanted to pursue other job opportunities out of state. He contacted North Little Rock's administration Wednesday and met with his players Thursday to let them know he is leaving.

In five seasons, Mitchell went 53-12 at North Little Rock, leading the school to four consecutive Class 7A state championship game appearances and the 2017 Class 7A state title.

Over 23 seasons as a head coach in Mississippi and Arkansas, Mitchell is 216-72.

North Little Rock hired Mitchell in 2015 to replace Brad Bolding. Mitchell won at least 12 games for three years in a row from 2016 to 2018. The Charging Wildcats went 8-5 in 2019, losing to Bryant in the Class 7A state championship game at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT