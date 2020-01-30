Mitchell resigns as North Little Rock's head football coach

Jamie Mitchell has resigned after five seasons as North Little Rock's head football coach.

Mitchell told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that he wanted to pursue other job opportunities out of state. He contacted North Little Rock's administration Wednesday and met with his players Thursday to let them know he is leaving.

In five seasons, Mitchell went 53-12 at North Little Rock, leading the school to four consecutive Class 7A state championship game appearances and the 2017 Class 7A state title.

Over 23 seasons as a head coach in Mississippi and Arkansas, Mitchell is 216-72.

North Little Rock hired Mitchell in 2015 to replace Brad Bolding. Mitchell won at least 12 games for three years in a row from 2016 to 2018. The Charging Wildcats went 8-5 in 2019, losing to Bryant in the Class 7A state championship game at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

