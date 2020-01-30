FOOTBALL

Doleman, HOF member, dies

Hall of Fame defensive end Chris Doleman, whose enviable blend of speed and power made him one of the NFL's most feared pass rushers during 15 seasons in the league, has died. The longtime Minnesota Vikings star, who had 150½ career sacks to rank fifth on the all-time list, was 58. The Vikings and the Pro Football Hall of Fame expressed their condolences in separate statements confirming Doleman's death on Tuesday night. Doleman had surgery two years ago to remove a brain tumor after being diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive type of cancer that killed U.S. Sen. John McCain of Arizona in 2018. Doleman, an Indianapolis native who played in college at Pittsburgh before being drafted by the Vikings with the fourth overall pick in 1985, was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2012. He was a two-time first-team All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowl selection who played in 232 of a possible 236 regular-season games.

Burrow wins Manning Award

LSU record-setting quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow has been named the recipient of the Manning Award for the 2019 season. The award, which is administered by the Sugar Bowl and was announced on Wednesday, is presented to the nation's top college quarterback and is the rare national honor that takes postseason performances into consideration. Burrow already was viewed as the top quarterback in the nation before the College Football Playoff and only built on those credentials during LSU's 63-28 semifinal victory over Oklahoma and 42-25 national title triumph over Clemson. Burrow, who also won the Maxwell and Davey O'Brien awards, and was a unanimous first-team All-American, passed for an LSU single-season record 5,671 yards and NCAA record 60 touchdowns this past season. His completion rate of 76.3% was second-highest in NCAA history, narrowly behind Colt McCoy's record 76.7% in 2008.

Packers hire Gray as DBs coach

The Green Bay Packers named Jerry Gray defensive backs coach Wednesday, picking off an assistant who spent the past six seasons with NFC North rival Minnesota. Gray's 33-year tenure in the NFL includes a nine-year career as a player and two stints as defensive coordinator (Buffalo, 2001-05 and Tennessee, 2011-13). With the Vikings, he helped develop All-Pro cornerback Xavier Rhodes and safety Harrison Smith, among others, and Minnesota's defensive backfield ranked in the top 10 from 2014-19 in opponent passer rating (84.7) and points per game allowed (19.3). They allowed 123 passing touchdowns, third fewest in the NFL since 2014.

BASEBALL

Holland, Royals reach deal

Reliever Greg Holland is back with the Kansas City Royals, agreeing Wednesday to a minor league contract. The 34-year-old right-hander would get a $1.25 million, one-year deal if added to the 40-man roster plus the chance to earn performance bonuses. Holland was 1-2 with a 4.54 ERA last year in 40 relief appearances with Arizona, which released him on Aug. 9. He signed with Washington and pitched in eight games at Class AA but did not get called up.

Nationals trade for reliever

The Nationals acquired reliever Ryne Harper on Wednesday in a trade with the Minnesota Twins. Washington sent minor league right-handed pitcher Hunter McMahon to the Twins in the deal. Harper went 5-2 with one save and a 3.81 ERA in his first major league season in 2019. The 30-year-old right-hander pitched scoreless relief in 17 of his first 18 appearances with Minnesota.

OLYMPICS

Virus in China affecting events

Amid growing concern about the spread of a new virus in China, international sports in the country have been postponed and Olympic qualifying tournaments have been taken elsewhere. The indoor world athletics championships in Nanjing were postponed by a year on Wednesday, while the international ski federation canceled the first World Cup races scheduled for the mountain venue where the sport will be held during the 2022 Beijing Olympics. The governing body of athletics said the indoor worlds will now be held in March 2021 instead of March 13-15 this year. Nanjing is located about 530 kilometers (330 miles) from Wuhan, where the virus emerged. The international field hockey federation has postponed Pro League games in China. Qualifying tournaments for the Tokyo Olympics in soccer, basketball and boxing scheduled for next month have been moved outside of the country.

BASKETBALL

Back surgery for Delle Donne

The WNBA champion Washington Mystics said reigning MVP Elena Delle Donne is expected to be ready for the start of the season after undergoing back surgery. The Mystics said Wednesday that Delle Donne had minor surgery Friday in Dallas to repair an injury she suffered during the playoffs. The 2020 regular season starts in May. Delle Donne averaged just under 20 points a game for the Mystics last season. She played through the back injury to compete in all nine playoff games and help Washington win its first WNBA title in franchise history.

Wisconsin guard plans transfer

Kobe King, the second-leading scorer at Wisconsin, said Wednesday he intends to transfer out of the program. King, a redshirt sophomore guard, announced his decision on Instagram, two days after he did not travel with the team for a game at Iowa. King averaged a team-leading 12.6 points per game in Big Ten play and was second on the Badgers overall with a 10-point average. In his Instagram post, he did not specify a reason for leaving.

BASEBALL

Cubs' Bryant loses grievance

CHICAGO -- Kris Bryant has lost his service-time grievance against the Chicago Cubs, providing some clarity for the team and the All-Star third baseman with spring training on the horizon.

Two people with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed the decision on Wednesday. They spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because arbitrator Mark Irvings had not announced his ruling.

The grievance had hovered over Chicago throughout its quiet offseason. The decision means the 28-year-old Bryant has two years left before he is eligible for free agency, instead of becoming a free agent after the 2020 season.

Now that Bryant's status is settled, the Cubs might decide to trade the 2016 National League MVP for financial flexibility and an injection of talent for their sagging minor league system. They also could keep the talented slugger in hopes of winning the wide-open NL Central for the third time in five years.

Bryant is slated to make $18.6 million this season after he avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year contract on Jan. 10. The first full-squad workout for the Cubs is scheduled for Feb. 17.

Bryant starred at the University of San Diego before he was selected by Chicago with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2013 amateur draft.

He rocketed through the Cubs' farm system and made his major league debut on April 17, 2015. That timing left him able to accrue 171 days of major league service that season, one day shy of a full year of service. In his grievance, the Las Vegas native contended he was held in the minors in a deliberate effort to delay free-agent eligibility, which requires six years of major league service, and the Cubs' action violated baseball's collective bargaining agreement.

