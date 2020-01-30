100 years ago

Jan. 30, 1920

RUSSELLVILLE -- More than 250 sweet potato growers of Yell, Pope, Conway and Johnson counties are attending the two-day sweet potato conference and show which opened here today under the direction of the Russellville Chamber of Commerce, Arkansas Sweet Potato Growers' Exchange and the Agricultural Extension Division. Great interest was manifested in the morning program and old growers in attendance say that it is the best sweet potato show that has been held in the state.

50 years ago

Jan. 30, 1970

• The North Little Rock High School symphonic, concert and stage bands will present a concert, "Music for a Sunday Afternoon," at 2 p.m. Sunday at the School auditorium. J. Raymond Brandon, the director, said that members of the audience would be given the opportunity to sign petitions to be sent to the Congress and the national Hall of Fame electoral college. One will ask Congress to declare John Phillip Sousa's "Stars and Stripes Forever" the United States national march. The other will request that Sousa's name be placed in nomination for the Hall of Fame to be voted on when the 150-member Hall of Fame electoral body meets June 15 in New York.

25 years ago

Jan. 30, 1995

• Little Rock animal services officers may try as early as today to trap their first coyote. Jeff Wilkinson, director of the Little Rock animal services department, said a large wire box trap has been donated by a Wisconsin company and is expected to arrive by mail sometime today. The trap is similar to those used to catch large dogs. The cage's door will shut behind the animal once it approaches the bait, which in this case will probably be dog food, Wilkinson said. Animal services workers have found coyote tracks in the Hillcrest area, near the Arkansas River, but have had no luck capturing the elusive animals, which residents blame for a rash of cat disappearances.

10 years ago

Jan. 30, 2010

• A lottery player at a North Little Rock store won a $1 million prize through the Mega Millions multistate jackpot game, a lottery spokesman said Wednesday. The player's identity won't be known until the ticket, purchased at the Superstop convenience store on Crystal Hill Road in North Little Rock, is presented at one of the lottery's claims centers, said lottery spokesman Julie Baldridge. The lottery will withhold 25 percent of the $1 million prize from the winner for federal taxes and 7 percent of the prize for state taxes, she said.

Metro on 01/30/2020