PREP TRACK: Bentonville West's Posey signs with Oklahoma

CENTERTON -- Grace Posey said Oklahoma has been her dream school for quite a while, and she longed to have the opportunity to go to college there.

That dream became reality for the Bentonville West sprinter Wednesday afternoon when she signed a national letter of intent with the Sooners and became the school's first girls track signee. Oklahoma was an easy choice for Posey, who had also drawn interest from nearby colleges such as Tulsa, Oral Roberts, Missouri State and Missouri Southern.

"I'm just excited for the next chapter," Posey said. "I'm excited to go there, and I'm glad the coaches there have given me this opportunity to go there and run.

"It's been my dream school for a while. I've always loved Oklahoma and was raised on the Sooners by my parents, who are big Sooner fans. My brother's a Sooner fan. I've always wanted to win there, so when the opportunity came I took it."

Posey became the first Lady Wolverine to earn a state track championship as a sophomore when she won the 100 meters during the 2018 Class 7A state meet at Bryant, and she also helped West win the 4x100 relay that day. She was near the halfway point in the 100 when the race was halted by an incoming storm, then she returned and turned in a winning time of 12.16 seconds.

Posey then finished second in the 100 and fourth in the 200 during last year's Class 6A state meet at Lake Hamilton. She also won the girls 60 finished second in the 200 during last year's state indoor state meet at the Randal Tyson Track Center.

"She's done a really good job for us for 4 years," West girls track coach Todd Boddie said. "She's a really hard worker and a good teammate. Her times brought interest from some colleges, and Oklahoma really fell in love with Grace. They had her on campus for a visit, then called my office and said they were very interested in having her."

Posey said she won't know what she will run at Oklahoma until her coaches get a chance to work with her in person. Meanwhile, she will prepare for her fourth track season at West.

"I'm just going to my practices with a good mindset, knowing that the hard work will pay off," she said. "Getting ready for college, though -- it's so close yet so far away."

Grace Posey signs her letter of intent on Wednesday Jan. 20 2020 to attend The University of Oklahoma, seated with her mom, Cynthia Posey, and dad, Levester Posey. Go to nwaonline.com/200130Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

