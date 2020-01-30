RESTAURANT TRANSITIONS: New Asian options in North Little Rock; Southern-style eatery set for ex-barbecue spot; Hubcap Burger Co. opening delayed

The revolving door on the former Starlite Diner at 250 E. Military Road, North Little Rock, revolves again, this time to admit TLC — Tender Lovin Chicken Japanese-Style Chicken. That's the sign that has sprouted on the roof; a banner on the entrance stairs/ramp proclaims "coming soon." Subsidiary signs under the eaves promise fried chicken, sushi (or possibly fried chicken sushi), "grilled lemon chicken box," chicken fried rice, Asian fried dumplings, egg rolls, cheese wonton and "Japanese style sweet and sour chicken." We yet lack any other details, including a target opening date. The most recent of many previous occupants was Mama D's Diner.

And speaking of new North Little Rock Asian restaurants, Bamboo Hibachi opens Monday in the former Mexico Chiquito, 4511 Camp Robinson Road, North Little Rock. The Facebook page (facebook.com/bamboohibachinorthlittlerock) promises "excellent quality Hibachi style food fresh made to order and quality Sushi at value pricing! and also generous portion." Hours will be 11 a.m.-2.30 p.m. and 4-9:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday. The Facebook-listed phone number is (501) 916-9034.

And also in North Little Rock, Norman and Shirley Clifton, owners of the building at 5231 E. Broadway, North Little Rock, that for 99 years housed the White Pig Inn and until recently housed Magnolia Skillet, say they already have new tenants, who are working on opening something called Sweet Pawpaw Cafe. Norman Clifton says they'll be serving Southern-style home cooking and possibly some vegan items. We were still awaiting additional details by deadline.The Cliftons over the years have sort of specialized in acquiring venerable former North Little Rock restaurants, also including Sir Loin's Inn, Cuz Fisher's and the original Mexico Chiquito in Prothro Junction, all of which they have since sold and for which the new owners have found alternate uses.

Look now for the opening of Hubcap Burger Co. in the former Casey's Bar-B-Q/Arkansas Burger Co. building, 7410 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, sometime the week of Feb. 10. Owner Erin Griffin, who also co-owns Cotham's in the City with husband, Jon Griffin, says on top of all the other construction, plumbing and permitting difficulties she has faced in getting up and running, the grill she had ordered more than doubled in price and she's had to order one from a different company. That grill, she says, is scheduled to ship Friday — that has scotched plans for a Monday soft opening — and will have to be installed and her employees trained on its use. The restaurant will serve Cotham's signature hubcap burger; almost everything else on the menu will also come on a bun, including catfish, chicken tenders and grilled chicken sandwiches and a veggie burger. Griffin has applied for a native beer and malt beverages permit with plans to serve local brews. Tentative hours are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday. A phone number is still pending.

Neighbors of Hill Station, on the lot that formerly held Helmich's Auto Service, 2712 Kavanaugh Blvd. in Little Rock's Hillcrest, say they're expecting the establishment to start doing friends-and-family soft openings next week.

Mid-April is the opening target for Red Moon Tavern in the former NYPD Pizza space, 6015 Chenonceau Blvd., Little Rock. Chad A. Baker filed an application Jan. 9 for an on-premises alcoholic beverage license from the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Division.

And while we were looking up that application, we found two others of possible interest: for La Catrina Taqueria Fusion, 13121 Arkansas 107, Sherwood, filed Jan. 13 by Jose Guadalupe Erez, and for Taqueria La Picosa, 8622 Chicot Road, Little Rock, filed Dec. 26 by Maria. A. Beza.

...

And Cherokee Village will host the second annual Arkansas Pie Festival, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 18 at the city's Town Center complex, with 20 professionals from around the state preparing pies for judges and attendees. Pies from home-chef and student bakers will also be on display and auctioned off for charity. There will be music, food trucks, pie-eating and -throwing contests and an Arkansas Pie Pop-up Shop. Miss Arkansas 2019 Darynne Dahlem is scheduled to be on hand. Tickets are $8 in advance, $10 at door, $5 for children 5-12, free for children under 5. Visit arkansaspiefestival.com.

Has a restaurant opened — or closed — near you in the last week or so? Does your favorite eatery have a new menu? Is there a new chef in charge? Drop us a line. Call (501) 399-3667 or send a note to Restaurants, Weekend Section, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, Ark. 72203. Send email to:

eharrison@adgnewsroom.com

Weekend on 01/30/2020