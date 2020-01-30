Shooting, arson suspect charged in man's slaying

A suspect accused of shooting a man in his apartment and setting the body on fire was arrested Wednesday, Jacksonville police said.

Rayceo Barber, 33, was charged with capital murder, arson, abuse of a corpse, tampering and illegal possession of a firearm. He is being held without bail at the Pulaski County jail.

Jacksonville fire units responded shortly before 9 p.m. Monday to a fire at 803 S. Redmond Roa. After the fire was put out, authorities discovered the charred remains of 48-year-old Murphy Atkins, said April Kiser, a Jacksonville police spokeswoman.

"Witnesses said it was like an explosion," Kiser said of the calls made to authorities.

Police disclosed Wednesday that Atkins was fatally shot before the fire was started.

A day earlier, a coroner had concluded the victim died from a gunshot wound in the head, according to an arrest report.

Barber is accused of shooting Atkins and starting the fire "at the position of the body," the report stated.

Police said two witnesses showed up Monday at Atkins' apartment the day of the shooting. One of them told detectives that Barber had been staying there for a couple of days, according to the report.

As one of the witnesses sat next to Atkins on a loveseat, she heard a gunshot and then saw Barber fire two more shots at Atkins, police said.

The two witnesses fled the scene with Barber and "others that were in the apartment," the report stated.

Kiser said the witnesses who spoke to detectives were cooperative.

"I don't know if we found them or if they came to us," she said.

Barber was arrested at an apartment complex on Marshall Road, less than 2 miles from the scene of the homicide, police said. A black and silver handgun was discovered where he was arrested, according to the report.

Police said Barber is a convicted felon. Court records show convictions as far back as 2008.

Detectives are still investigating, according to police.

Metro on 01/30/2020