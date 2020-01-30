Spring Talks

When I retired at the beginning of 2019, I made the commitment not to do public speaking for a year, but now I am slowly getting back into it. I have scheduled several speaking engagements across the state, with my first one here in Pulaski County on Saturday March 7.

I am talking about new plants at River Valley Horticulture Nursery, 21701 Lawson Road at 10 a.m. and again at 1 p.m. They wanted to tape a commercial with me to promote the talk, so I did that this past week. It was a pretty, sunny day but it was darn chilly standing outside talking about spring!



I made it to the nursery a bit early so I could look around to see what plants they had.

There were some lovely hellebores

and a blooming witch hazel,

(which smells amazing) along with a greenhouse full of camellias,

from weeping ones to espaliered,

and just normal bushes. The fragrance in there was quite nice as well. They have an excellent selection of plants.



I also took a look at their facilities for weekend talks (which they do every Saturday in January and February).

They will have a break the last Saturday of February since it is the Arkansas Flower & Garden Show weekend, and then their last talk of the season will be mine on March 7. I will repeat the same talk at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. The cost is $10 and you must pre-register to attend. The link is

http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07egvzjiot8bbf8995&llr=jxzrcxcab&showPage=true

r you can call the nursery at 501-821-4770 to register. We will have a great time talking new plants, answering your plant questions, and getting to shop for plants. Hopefully by March 7, this cold weather will be a thing of the past.



I will also be speaking in Monroe County on Saturday, March 28 for a gardening event. More details will be sent when I have them.