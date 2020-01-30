Sections
Springdale police investigate fatal shooting

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 11:14 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Newell Drive and Huntsville Avenue the area of a suspected shooting in Springdale early Thursday. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/DAVID GOTTSCHALK)

SPRINGDALE -- Police are investigating a fatal shooting that was reported around 2:48 a.m. Thursday in the area of Newell Drive and Huntsville Avenue.

Officers were called to the area on a report of shots being fired and found a man lying in a driveway off Newell Drive, according to Lt. Jeff Taylor with the Springdale Police Department. Taylor said the man had been shot at least once and the officers attempted to administer life-saving first aid. Paramedics also arrived, but the man died at the scene, Taylor said.

The man's name was not being released pending notification of his next of kin.

Police have canvassed the area speaking to residents and have gathered some evidence, Taylor said. The information found so far indicates the shooting was not a random act, he said, but no suspects have been identified.

Taylor said the man's body was taken by the Washington County coroner's office and will be sent to the state Crime Lab in Little Rock for an autopsy.

