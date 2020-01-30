Tech uses Moretti, freshmen to deck No. 12 West Virginia

Texas Tech’s Jahmi’us Ramsey (right) tries to drive to the basket Wednesday against West Virginia’s Oscar Tshiebwe during the second half of the Red Raiders’ 89-81 victory over the No. 12 Mountaineers in Lubbock, Texas. (AP/Brad Tollefson)

LUBBOCK, Texas -- Texas Tech went through some hard practices after consecutive losses. The Red Raiders were plenty tough enough against No. 12 West Virginia.

"We had to bounce back," Davide Moretti said.

"We get testy every afternoon at 3:30 in Lubbock, Texas," Coach Chris Beard said. "We strap it on. That's what we do. All sorts of things to be concerned about when you're playing West Virginia, but the testiness of it wasn't an issue tonight."

Moretti had a career-high 25 points and a pair of Texas Tech freshmen also scored more than 20 in an 89-81 victory over the physical Mountaineers on Wednesday night.

Terrence Shannon Jr. added 23 points, including 12 of 14 free throws in a game plagued by 54 personal fouls. Jahmi'us Ramsey scored 21 for the Red Raiders (13-7, 4-3 Big 12), who never trailed.

"We didn't take away anything that we actually talked about, practiced, drilled," Mountaineers Coach Bob Huggins said. "When you don't do that against Chris [Beard's] teams you're going to pay for it. They're well-coached and made shots. We didn't."

Texas Tech made 11 three-pointers, shot 54% overall (25 of 46) and was 28 of 32 on free throws. The Mountaineers were 33 of 41 from the free throw line while shooting 39% (22 of 57) from the field.

Derek Culver had 16 points, with 14 made free throws, to lead West Virginia (16-4, 4-3). Gabe Osabuohien had 15 points, while Taz Sherman had 11. Jermaine Haley and Miles McBride each had 10.

After Shannon got a technical foul early in the second half for a slight shove of Culver under the basket following a whistle on a shooting foul, the Mountaineers made two of the four free throws and kept possession before Haley was fouled and then made both free throws to cut the deficit to 44-42.

But Ramsey then made a three-pointer, and by time he hit another with 16:14 left, Texas Tech had stretched its lead to 56-46. The Red Raiders led by as many as 15 while scoring the most points any team has had against the Mountaineers this season.

"This was obviously a hard-fought win," Beard said. "It was everything we expected from West Virginia, one of the most physical teams in college basketball. Above all, I thought our guys responded."

NO. 1 BAYLOR 67,

IOWA STATE 53

AMES, Iowa -- MaCio Teague scored 15 points, Mark Vital had 10 rebounds and seven assists, and No. 1 Baylor beat Iowa State.

The Bears (17-1, 7-0 Big 12) used a 17-2 run midway through the second half to turn a five-point lead into a 59-41 edge with 7:43 left. Devonte Bandoo scored seven of his 12 points off the bench during the spurt.

Baylor has won 10 of its past 13 games against the Cyclones (9-11, 2-5) and went undefeated in January for the first time since 1948.

Rasir Bolton led the Cyclones with 19 points and Tyrese Haliburton scored 16.

NO. 4 SAN DIEGO STATE 85,

NEW MEXICO 57

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- KJ Feagin scored 18 points and No. 4 San Diego State routed undermanned New Mexico.

The Aztecs (22-0, 11-0 in Mountain West) got off to a 17-0 lead, holding New Mexico (16-7, 5-5) scoreless for the first 4:44.

San Diego State made seven of its first nine shots, including 3 three-pointers, to blow the game open early. The Lobos missed their first seven shots and also turned it over twice in that span. The lead never dropped below 12 points thereafter.

NO. 6 LOUISVILLE 86,

BOSTON COLLEGE 69

BOSTON -- Jordan Nwora scored a career-high 37 points -- two shy of Richard Hamilton's record for an opponent at the Conte Forum -- and the Atlantic Coast Conference preseason player of the year added nine rebounds to lead No. 6 Louisville to a victory over Boston College.

Darius Perry scored 14 points and Malik Williams had 13 rebounds for Louisville (18-3, 9-1), which has won seven in a row and is off to its best start since the 2008-09 team also won nine of its first 10 conference games while a member of the Big East.

Derryck Thornton scored 17 points and Jay Heath had 16 for BC (10-11, 4-6). The Eagles have now lost five of their last six.

NO. 7 DAYTON 73,

DUQUESNE 69

PITTSBURGH -- Obi Toppin had 22 points and 10 rebounds to help No. 7 Dayton hold off Duquesne.

Dayton (19-2, 8-0 Atlantic 10) led by as many as 19 points in the second half, but Duquesne (15-5, 5-3) used a 15-2 run to close the gap.

The Dukes cut the lead all the way to two points, but their upset bid ran out of steam when point guard Sincere Carry turned the ball over with 7.9 seconds remaining.

Dayton's Jalen Crutcher had 18 points and was 4 for 6 from beyond the three-point arc.

Michael Hughes II led Duquesne with 19 points. Marcus Weathers had 17 points and eight rebounds.

NO. 10 SETON HALL 64,

DePAUL 57

NEWARK, N.J. -- Myles Powell scored 24 points despite a woeful shooting effort and No. 10 Seton Hall won its 10th consecutive game with a victory over DePaul.

Jared Rhoden added 14 points and 11 rebounds as the Pirates (16-4, 8-0 Big East) rallied from a nine-point, second-half deficit to beat the Blue Demons (13-8, 1-7) for the second time this season.

Charlie Moore had 14 points and Jalen Coleman-Lands added 10 for DePaul.

NO. 14 MICHIGAN STATE 79,

NORTHWESTERN 50

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Cassius Winston scored 18 points and Xavier Tillman had 12 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists to lead No. 14 Michigan State in a victory over Northwestern.

The Spartans (16-5, 8-2 Big Ten) moved into sole possession of first place in the conference.

Pat Spencer scored 11 points for the last-place Wildcats (6-14, 1-9).

NO. 21 HOUSTON 69,

EAST CAROLINA 59

GREENVILLE, N.C. -- Caleb Mills scored 18 points to lead No. 21 Houston.

Quentin Grimes added 15 points for the Cougars (17-4, 7-1 American Athletic), who continued their shaky shooting in league play but still remained in control of the game.

The Cougars still won for the 15th time in 17 games after entering the day tied with Tulsa atop the AAC standings.

Houston overcame a strong performance from league-leading scorer Jayden Gardner, who had 29 points and 19 rebounds for the Pirates (9-12, 3-5).

NO. 24 PENN STATE 64,

INDIANA 49

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. -- Lamar Stevens scored nine of his 17 points in the second half and grabbed nine rebounds to lead No. 24 Penn State over Indiana.

Curtis Jones Jr. scored 12 points for the Nittany Lions (15-5, 5-4 Big Ten), who won their third in a row and snapped a four-game losing skid to the Hoosiers.

Trayce Jackson-Davis led Indiana with 14 points. Justin Smith scored 13 for the Hoosiers (15-6, 5-5).

