PREP WRESTLING: Tigers getting healthy for postseason

Bentonville is beginning to get healthy as the high school wrestling season gets closer to postseason action.

Senior Walker Fox had been sidelined by an injury but returned to the lineup last weekend to help the defending 6A state champions finish second in the Paul Post Wrestling Tournament in Sallisaw, Okla.

The Tigers finished just four points behind champion Marlow, Okla., in the 10-team event.

Fox finished third in the 126-pound weight class and Tigers coach Jason Adams liked what he saw.

"He got put in a position in one match, but fired right back and got the win for third," Adams said.

"Our kids wrestled better this week. We're going in the right direction even though we fell a little short in team points."

The Tigers had six wrestlers in the finals and won five of those matches.

Jake Adams led the way, claiming the 132-pound weight class and earning Outstanding Wrestler honors for the lower weights. He improved to 38-2 on the season and was joined on the top of the medal stand by Tristan Stafford (106), Quinn Graves (126), Brody Raines (145) and Gabe Holley (152).

Adams expects Connor Kneeshaw, who was a state runnerup a year ago, to be in the lineup tonight when the Tigers dual rival Bentonville West at Wolverine Arena. The sophomore has been sidelined with an injury.

"We feel like it will be the strongest lineup we've had this year," Adams said.

The rivals will tangle with the No. 1 seed on the line for the upcoming Class 6A Dual State tournament on Feb. 9 in Russellville. Both teams are unbeaten in conference action. The Tigers are 9-1 this season, with their lone loss coming to Broken Arrow, Okla.

Berryville

Coach Derrek Aynes is looking to give his team a chance to heal in preparation for a possible run at a state title in three weeks.

The Bobcats were supposed to compete in the Pulaski Robinson Invitational last weekend. But Aynes decided not to compete with several wrestlers out with either illness or injury.

The Bobcats finished second in Class 4A, only three points behind Pulaski Academy a year ago. And Aynes expects his team to contend again.

Berryville lost a pair of state champions to graduation, but returns three state champions and a runnerup. Colton Record, the defending state champion in the heavyweight division, returned to practice this week after suffering an injury two weeks ago in a tournament at Pulaski Academy.

"We expect it to be neck and neck again," Aynes said. "I think it will be a lot like last year. It'll be tight."

Caleb Record, Colton's brother, is a defending state champion at 106 but is competing at 113 this season. Dominic Henry, defending state champion at 113, should contend again this year at 120, Aynes said.

In addition, Brett Parsons finished second in the state at 145. He should also be a contender this season, Aynes said.

Aynes hit the hallways recruiting more wrestlers and had some success. Tyler Payne, a Berryville football player, has only came out recently and will wrestle at 220, Aynes said.

The Bobcats could also contend at 4A Dual State in less than two weeks now thanks to the fact they can now field a full lineup. That's why they will get in the room and drill and try to be as healthy as possible for the three-week gambit of Dual State, 4A-West Conference and the state tournament on Feb. 21-22 in Little Rock, Aynes said.

Greenwood

The Bulldogs had three individual champions to help the team finish second at last weekend's Greenbrier Panther Invitational.

Ty Moose (132), Garret Harralson (126) and Tyler Crossno (285) each won their respective weight class. Colton Tuck (145) and Jason Arnold (160) each finished second to help Greenwood compile 176 points -- good enough for second behind Cabot in the 10-team event.

Preps Sports on 01/30/2020