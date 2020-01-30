Van Buren man faces charges after intrusion

FORT SMITH -- A man was arrested Wednesday after a home invasion and shooting in Van Buren.

Sampson Espinosa, 33, of Van Buren was arrested on counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by certain persons, according to a news release issued in the morning from the Van Buren Police Department. He was booked into the Crawford County jail with no bail set. Espinosa reportedly has a history with the victims involved in this incident, according to authorities.

In an email Wednesday afternoon, Sgt. Jonathan Wear of the Van Buren Police Department stated Espinosa's charges had been amended to residential burglary and four counts of aggravated assault.

The release said that a man entered a residence in the 200 block of Cane Hill Street about 3 a.m. Wednesday, going through the front door with a shotgun. From there, the intruder went into a bedroom and pointed the weapon at a 14-year-old and then fought over the gun with a 17-year-old who also was in the room. At least one shot was fired but no one was hit, the release said. The intruder eventually was pushed out of the front door and locked out, according to the release.

Espinosa was taken into custody by Arkansas State Police troopers, the release said.

State Desk on 01/30/2020