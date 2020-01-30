Virginia to unveil ERA-related suit

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia’s attorney general, who has vowed to go to court if needed to see the Equal Rights Amendment adopted, plans to announce “landmark civil rights litigation” dealing with the proposed constitutional amendment, his office announced Wednesday.

Attorney General Mark Herring is partnering on the lawsuit with fellow Democratic attorneys general Kwame Raoul of Illinois and Aaron Ford of Nevada, Herring’s office said in a news release, which did not provide additional details about the litigation. A news conference to discuss it is planned for today.

The announcement came two days after Virginia became the critical 38th state to ratify the measure, which would prohibit discrimination based on sex.