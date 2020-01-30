Wednesday's Sports Transactions

BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES -- Signed RHP Brady Rodgers and Cs Taylor Davis and Bryan Holaday to minor league contracts.
HOUSTON ASTROS -- Named Dusty Baker manager.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS -- Assigned RHP Heath Fillmyer outright to Omaha (PCL). Agreed to terms with RHP Greg Holland on a minor league contract.
MINNESOTA TWINS -- Signed SS Calten Daal and RHPs Austin Adams, Alec Asher, Parker Bridwell, Joey Krehbiel, Casey Lawrence, Juan Minaya and Chris Rowley to minor league contracts.
National League
COLORADO ROCKIES -- Named Andy Gonzalez minor league camps and fundamentals coordinator; Steve Merriman minor league pitching coordinator; Doug Chadwick director/mental skills development; Daniel Kleinholz minor league clubhouse and equipment manager; Bob Apodaca special assistant/player development; Jerry Weinstein special assistant/player development and scouting; Warren Schaeffer manager, Blaine Beatty pitching coach and Phil Bailey physical performance coach of Albuquerque (PCL); Chris Denorfia manager, Frank Gonzalez pitching coach, Tom Sutaris hitting coach and Mason Rook physical performance coach of Hartford (EL); Steve Soliz supervisor of development, Ryan Kibler pitching coach, Michael Ramirez hitting coach and John Gentile physical performance coach of Lancaster (Cal); Zach Osborne hitting coach of Asheville (SAL); Cesar Galvez manager, Dave Burba pitching coach, Nic Wilson hitting coach and Tyler Grisdale physical performance coach of Boise (NWL); Pedro Lopez supervisor of development, Helmis Rodriguez pitching coach and Trevor Burmeister hitting coach of Grand Junction (Pioneer); and Eugenio Jose manager of the DSL Rockies.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS -- Named Samia Mahjub vice president/business analytics and strategic support.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS -- Traded RHP Hunter McMahon to Minnesota for RHP Ryne Harper.
Atlantic League
SUGAR LAND SKEETERS -- Signed C Jake Romanski.
Can-Am League
NEW JERSEY JACKALS -- Signed RHP Mat Latos.
Frontier League
EVANSVILLE OTTERS -- Signed RHP Trace Norkus to a contract extension. Signed LHP Justin Lewis.
FLORENCE Y'ALLS -- Signed RHP Kevin Hahn.
NEW YORK BOULDERS -- Signed C Hunter Hisky.
QUEBEC CAPITALES -- Traded INF Connor Panas to the Winnipeg Goldeyes of the American Association for a player to be named later.
FOOTBALL
NFL
NFL -- Reinstated WR Rodney Adams to the Indianapolis Colts from the Reserve/Retired list.
CHICAGO BEARS -- Signed DB Tre Roberson to a two-year contract.
DENVER BRONCOS -- Named Rich Hurtado vice president of football administration.
GREEN BAY PACKERS -- Named Jerry Gray defensive backs coach.
HOCKEY
USA HOCKEY -- Named NY Rangers assistant general manager Chris Drury general manager of the 2020 Men's National Team.
NHL
NEW YORK RANGERS -- Recalled G Igor Shesterkin from Hartford (AHL).
COLLEGE
EAST CAROLINA -- Named Blake Harrell defensive coordinator.
