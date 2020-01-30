Wednesday's Sports Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES -- Signed RHP Brady Rodgers and Cs Taylor Davis and Bryan Holaday to minor league contracts.

HOUSTON ASTROS -- Named Dusty Baker manager.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS -- Assigned RHP Heath Fillmyer outright to Omaha (PCL). Agreed to terms with RHP Greg Holland on a minor league contract.

MINNESOTA TWINS -- Signed SS Calten Daal and RHPs Austin Adams, Alec Asher, Parker Bridwell, Joey Krehbiel, Casey Lawrence, Juan Minaya and Chris Rowley to minor league contracts.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES -- Named Andy Gonzalez minor league camps and fundamentals coordinator; Steve Merriman minor league pitching coordinator; Doug Chadwick director/mental skills development; Daniel Kleinholz minor league clubhouse and equipment manager; Bob Apodaca special assistant/player development; Jerry Weinstein special assistant/player development and scouting; Warren Schaeffer manager, Blaine Beatty pitching coach and Phil Bailey physical performance coach of Albuquerque (PCL); Chris Denorfia manager, Frank Gonzalez pitching coach, Tom Sutaris hitting coach and Mason Rook physical performance coach of Hartford (EL); Steve Soliz supervisor of development, Ryan Kibler pitching coach, Michael Ramirez hitting coach and John Gentile physical performance coach of Lancaster (Cal); Zach Osborne hitting coach of Asheville (SAL); Cesar Galvez manager, Dave Burba pitching coach, Nic Wilson hitting coach and Tyler Grisdale physical performance coach of Boise (NWL); Pedro Lopez supervisor of development, Helmis Rodriguez pitching coach and Trevor Burmeister hitting coach of Grand Junction (Pioneer); and Eugenio Jose manager of the DSL Rockies.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS -- Named Samia Mahjub vice president/business analytics and strategic support.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS -- Traded RHP Hunter McMahon to Minnesota for RHP Ryne Harper.

Atlantic League

SUGAR LAND SKEETERS -- Signed C Jake Romanski.

Can-Am League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS -- Signed RHP Mat Latos.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS -- Signed RHP Trace Norkus to a contract extension. Signed LHP Justin Lewis.

FLORENCE Y'ALLS -- Signed RHP Kevin Hahn.

NEW YORK BOULDERS -- Signed C Hunter Hisky.

QUEBEC CAPITALES -- Traded INF Connor Panas to the Winnipeg Goldeyes of the American Association for a player to be named later.

FOOTBALL

NFL

NFL -- Reinstated WR Rodney Adams to the Indianapolis Colts from the Reserve/Retired list.

CHICAGO BEARS -- Signed DB Tre Roberson to a two-year contract.

DENVER BRONCOS -- Named Rich Hurtado vice president of football administration.

GREEN BAY PACKERS -- Named Jerry Gray defensive backs coach.

HOCKEY

USA HOCKEY -- Named NY Rangers assistant general manager Chris Drury general manager of the 2020 Men's National Team.

NHL

NEW YORK RANGERS -- Recalled G Igor Shesterkin from Hartford (AHL).

COLLEGE

EAST CAROLINA -- Named Blake Harrell defensive coordinator.

